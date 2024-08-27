Decibel's $10M Strategy: How It Could Enhance Your Canadian Cannabis Portfolio

Decibel Cannabis Co. DBCCF, the Canadian cannabis brand that dominated the pre-roll market in 2023, now trades at 0.8x CY24 sales and 4.2x adjusted EBITDA, with a market valuation that senior analyst Pablo Zuanic finds compelling. As Canada's fourth-ranked player, Decibel holds a significant position in infused pre-rolls and vape products.

The company, guided by CEO Benjamin Sze, is expected to stabilize its core franchises by the fourth quarter and potentially grow through a strategic re-entry into domestic recreational flower markets and increased exports.

Canadian Cannabis: Performance And Market Dynamics

In the second quarter of 2024, Decibel reported a 19% year-over-year drop in domestic recreational sales, totaling $22.1 million, in a slightly declining market. This performance marked the second consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales decline, largely due to losing market share in the infused pre-roll and vape segments.

Adjusted EBITDA margins fell to 18% from a peak of 27% in early 2023, driven by reduced gross margins and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, which now represent 34% of sales.

"Capex is now minimal, but operating cash flow has declined to a range of $0.90-0.95M per quarter in 1H24 vs. an average of $1.8Mn in CY23. Net debt of $37Mn as of June was 0.4x annualized sales and 1.9x adj EBITDA, which is manageable (albeit it is >10x OCF)," Zuanic wrote in a Monday night note.

Strategic Adjustments

Zuanic explained that the company's management is prioritizing the defense of its market share in infused pre-rolls and vapes while planning to increase flower production for core segments.

Recent shifts in product strategy and management's focus on operational efficiencies are aimed at achieving a free cash flow run rate of $10 million per annum and reducing debt by about $6 million over the next two years.

Competitive Landscape And Market Shares

Decibel's market share in the Canadian recreational market has been declining, with infused pre-roll sales dropping from a 75% share in early 2022 to 41% in mid-2024.

Despite these challenges, the infused pre-roll category itself has seen substantial growth, representing 29% of total pre-roll category sales as of early 2024.

Zuanic explained that in the vaping segment, Decibel has struggled to keep pace with industry shifts toward larger format sizes, a factor that has contributed to its declining market share.

Valuation And Market Sentiment

Despite a robust recovery in stock price following the announcement of second-quarter results and strategic initiatives, Decibel's stock is still down 47% over the last twelve months, underperforming broader market indices like the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO and the S&P 500 SPY.

This valuation, according to Zuanic, presents an attractive entry point for investors considering the strategic adjustments underway and the company's potential for market repositioning.

