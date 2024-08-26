Can Nevada Merge Gaming And Cannabis? Experts Discuss

Nevada is taking its first serious steps toward exploring a potential merger of its gaming and cannabis industries, as policymakers and industry leaders discuss how these two major sectors can legally co-exist.

A recent panel hosted by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) brought this conversation into the spotlight, as reported by Kolo.

Federal Barriers Still Loom Large

Despite growing interest, significant federal hurdles remain. Cannabis is still classified as a Schedule I substance, and federal banking laws prohibit cannabis transactions – obstacles that currently prevent any legal integration within Nevada's heavily regulated casinos.

"We're pretty far off from that point where we will see a consumption lounge or dispensary in a casino, but that is why I think it's an interesting conversation," said Riana Durrett of the UNLV Cannabis Policy Institute, which organized the panel.

Meanwhile, chair Tick Segerblom, a key figure in Nevada politics, noted that some resort owners are already looking ahead to a time when these restrictions might change. "They can see the synergy, especially with food and entertainment."

Nevada's Policy Shifts And Future Possibilities

As attitudes towards cannabis continue to evolve, Nevada has already begun to soften its stance on some cannabis-related activities.

The state's 2024 legalization of cannabis lounges marks a significant shift, offering a new avenue for discussion on how gaming and cannabis could potentially co-exist.

Durrett highlighted that the most immediate opportunities might not involve casinos directly but could include easing regulations on cannabis deliveries to non-gaming establishments along the Las Vegas Strip.

"I think the ones that are the most subject to further discussion are ones like the prohibition on legal delivery to the Strip corridor," she explained.

