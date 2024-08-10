Public Backs Athletes: 42% Say Recreational Drug Use Should Not Disqualify Olympians

Recent controversies surrounding Olympic athletes like Sha'Carri Richardson and Shoko Miyata have sparked debate about drug policies within the international sporting community.

These high-profile cases have brought to light broader questions regarding the role of recreational drug use among Olympic athletes and whether current regulations are in step with public opinion.

A recent study conducted by Boca Recovery Center has provided fresh insights into American attitudes towards these issues. The survey, which included 1,000 respondents, revealed that a significant portion of the U.S. public believes recreational drug use should not automatically disqualify an athlete from competing in the Olympics.

Key Findings On Public Sentiment

The survey disclosed that 42% of Americans believe athletes should not be disqualified from Olympic competition solely based on recreational drug use. This sentiment is particularly strong among Millennials, 52% of whom support this stance, compared to 34% of Baby Boomers and Gen X respondents.

The study highlighted a clear distinction in public opinion between performance-enhancing drugs and recreational substances.

Over 80% of those surveyed asserted that Olympic drug policies should differentiate between these two categories. Furthermore, 53% of Americans believe that if a drug is legal in an athlete's home country, they should be permitted to use it and compete, provided it does not enhance performance.

Reactions To High-Profile Cases

Public disapproval of how recent cases were handled is also notable. A striking 84% of respondents disagreed with the decision to send Shoko Miyata home from the Paris Olympics after she was caught smoking cigarettes. Similarly, 70% opposed the ban on Sha'Carri Richardson from the Tokyo Olympics following her positive cannabis test.

Reasons cited for disagreeing with these sanctions included the belief that smoking is a personal choice (50%) and that the punishments were too severe (46%). On the flip side, some Americans agreed with these decisions, with 25% arguing it sets a bad example, particularly for young athletes, and 24% concerned about the potential impact on performance.

