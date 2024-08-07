Fab 5 Freddy’s B NOBLE and Greenbook Academy are joining forces to offer 100 students in Florida free grants for trimming and dispensary technician courses. This initiative aims to empower minorities and other individuals with the skills needed to access and excel in the growing cannabis industry.

Greenbook Academy, known for its education solutions in the medical cannabis sector, B NOBLE and Curaleaf’s CURLF's first large-scale cause-based brand venture will provide comprehensive online courses in both English and Spanish. The curriculum includes plant anatomy, cultivation techniques, harvesting and trimming, quality control, dispensary operations, customer service and regulatory compliance.

Championing Cannabis Education

“We are thrilled to partner with B NOBLE to provide this unique opportunity for aspiring professionals in Florida,” said Noemi Perez, founder of Greenbook Academy, in a press release. “By offering these free course grants, we are breaking down barriers and creating pathways for individuals to enter and thrive in the cannabis industry.”

Hip-hop pioneer and B NOBLE founder, Fab 5 Freddy said he’s psyched about the collaboration, emphasizing the importance of educational opportunities that pave the way for future professionals in Florida, a region where the brand expanded last year. “We're excited to kickstart this partnership with Greenbook Academy,” he said.

Prospective students can apply for the grants via the Greenbook Academy website until August 27, with the course slated to begin on September 21.

