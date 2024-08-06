GOP State Rep In Ohio Buys Willie Nelson's Reserve As Cannabis Sales Begin, Highway Patrol On Look Out For Impaired Drivers

Moments after Ohio's legal cannabis sales got underway, state Rep. Jamie Callender (R) walked into a weed shop in Cleveland Heights and bought himself a package of Willie's Reserve, grown in Eastlake Ohio.

Callender, who supported the ballot campaign that legalized recreational marijuana in November 2023, was among first to buy cannabis on Tuesday, the first day of sales underway at 98 shops around the state.

Local shoppers at Bloom Medicinals in Lake County Ohio, who are Callender's constituents, said they weren't surprised that the GOP lawmaker was among the first to get his weed.

"He's been an advocate for a long time. His persistence helped the amendment move along when bickering over details seemed endless," said one of the many shoppers in line to buy cannabis.

All Well On Ohio's First Day

Bloom Medicinals' regional operations manager Ethan Sheen said the launch went better than expected despite the long lines.

"People have been patient and cheerful despite the fact that earlier in the day, the line wrapped around the building," he told Benzinga.

He also explained that Ohio is not a non-combustion state, meaning that there are no pre-rolls for sale as yet, "just vapes, edibles and lots of great cannabis flower."

Alyssa Beck, safety manager for cultivation company Buckeye Relief that supplies Bloom Medicinals added that the Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) could change that in the future but for now, “you’ll have to roll your own.”

A 72-year-old man standing nearby joined the conversation. “I’ve been growing and rolling my own since 1971. It’s a skill, young people ought to learn, like driving and swimming.” He didn’t want to give his name to Benzinga because, he said, “I’m a grandfather.”

Speaking Of Driving

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is out in larger numbers than normal though Lt. Ray Santiago wants people to know that if you see officers near a dispensary, don't panic. They’re not there to bother people buying weed.

"We are not specifically targeting those locations nor have we ever,” Santiago said. “It's nothing different than a bar or a restaurant. Our primary concern is keeping folks safe no matter what roadway they are on, no matter where they are in the state.”

Photo: Courtesy Benzinga/Maureen Meehan