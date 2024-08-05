$2.6B In Assets, 11% Debt Ratio And Dividend Boost: IIPR Cannabis Real Estate Stock Reports Q2 Results

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR, a real estate company focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

David Smith, chief financial officer, commented in a press release Monday afternoon, "IIP paid a quarterly dividend of $1.90 per common share on July 15, 2024 (...) representing a 4.4% increase over IIP’s first quarter 2024 dividend of $1.82 per share of common stock (...) equivalent to an annualized dividend of $7.60 per common share and an AFFO payout ratio of 83%."

Net Loss And Revenue

The company reported total revenues of $79.8 million, marking a 4% increase from $76.5 million in the same period in 2023.

The rise in revenue was driven primarily by a $3.9 million disposition-contingent lease termination fee and a $3.6 million increase in contractual rent and property management fees.

Gross Profits And Gross Margin

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Innovative Industrial Properties reported a net income attributable to common stockholders of $41.7 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, consistent with the prior year's results.

Adjusted EBITDA

The company recorded adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $65.5 million, equating to $2.29 per share, an increase from $2.26 per share in the same period last year. Normalized funds from operations (Normalized FFO) stood at $58.8 million, or $2.06 per share, slightly down from $2.07 per share in the previous year.

Dividend And Financing Activity

The second quarter dividend was increased by 4.4% to $1.90 per common share, translating to an annualized dividend of $7.60 per share. The dividend payout ratio was 83% of AFFO. Additionally, the company upsized its revolving credit facility to $50 million, which still needs to be drawn.

Portfolio Updates

In addition, IIPR reported portfolio advancements, including acquiring a 16-acre property in Florida and new leases in California and Michigan. The company also executed lease amendments to fund improvements totaling $6.1 million at properties in Ohio and Illinois.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, the company's total liquidity was $210.9 million, with $2.6 billion in total gross assets and an 11% debt-to-total-gross-assets ratio.

The company reported debt service coverage ratio was 17.0x, with no debt maturities until May 2026.

Read Next: SNDL Q2 Revenue Drops 1.6% YoY Due To Liquor Segment, Cannabis Operations Still Strong, Gross Margin Hits All-Time Record

Price Action: IIPR's stocks are trading at $118.00, up by $4.84 or 4.28% after market close, Monday evening.

These issues will be among the hot topics at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this Oct. 8-9. Join us to get more insight into what the wave of weed legalization means for the future of investing in the industry. Hear directly from top executives, investors, advocates, and policymakers. Get your tickets now before prices go up by following this link.

Cover Photo: AI-generated image.