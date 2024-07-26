Curaleaf Will Sell Weed To New Yorkers At Two Additional Retail Locations, Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensaries

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF announced on Thursday that it will open two new medical dispensaries, as well as begin co-located adult-use sales at two existing medical dispensaries in New York.

Curaleaf Rochester, located at 532 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14611, is opening its doors to customers on Thursday, July 25. The grand opening event will be held on Friday, July 26, featuring live local music, food trucks, and prizes.

Curaleaf Syracuse, located at 4141 South Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13205, will open in the coming weeks, pending regulatory approval.

Curaleaf said each new medical dispensary is staffed with a team of three full-time pharmacists to assist patients in exploring the company’s expansive collection of brands and products, including Grassroots indoor-grown flower, Select’s full line up of vape and edible products including the new Select Fruit STIQ All-In-One Vape, JAMS edibles, B NOBLE, and New York’s best-selling all-in-one two-gram vape, Select BRIQ.

“We thank the Office of Cannabis Management for approving us to expand our operations to ensure even more New York patients and customers have access to licensed, tested cannabis across the state,” Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf said. “From Rochester to Forest Hills, our team members are eager to welcome the newest members of our cannabis community while continuing to provide medical patients with the high-quality service and products they deserve. This is an exciting step forward for our retail operations in New York, which we consider to be a key founding state for the Curaleaf brand.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday July 20, the company's existing medical cannabis shop Curaleaf Plattsburgh launched adult-use sales, while Curaleaf Forest Hills will begin co-located adult-use on Friday, July 26.

This expansion will increase the company’s retail footprint in the Empire State to six total, with three co-located adult-use and medical locations, and three medical-only locations.

Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin joined Benzinga at the Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami last year on heels of the company's decision to increase its presence in New York.

"In many states, we've navigated the transition from medical to adult use," Darin noted. The strategy focuses on ensuring uninterrupted product supply for medical patients while accommodating a surge in new customers.

Price Action

Curaleaf's shares traded 2.93% lower at $3.97 per share at market close on Thursday afternoon.

