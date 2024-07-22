What's Going On With Tilray Brands Stock Monday?

Loading... Loading...

Tilray Brands Inc TLRY shares are trading higher. The company on Monday announced that its cannabis cultivation facility in Germany received the first new cannabis cultivation license issued under Germany’s new Cannabis Act.

What To Know: Tilray said Aphria RX GmbH received the first new cannabis cultivation license issued under MedCanG. The license will allow Tilray’s German facility to cultivate and manufacture a broad commercial range of medical cannabis.

“We are thrilled to receive this license as it will provide greater access to some of the highest quality medical cannabis produced in Germany and enable us to expand the range of treatment options available to patients,” said Denise Faltischek, chief strategy officer and head of international for Tilray.

“We appreciate the trust that the German Government has placed in Tilray, and we are proud of our team for their groundbreaking work in medical cannabis cultivation and patient care.”

Tilray said it strongly believes these developments will have a positive impact on the health and well-being of many patients in Germany. The company noted that the introduction of the German cannabis bill has led to a significant increase in the number of patients and prescribers for medical cannabis.

Tilray is due to report earnings for the fourth quarter after the market close on July 29.

TLRY Price Action: Tilray shares were up 3.35% at $1.85 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Anan Kaewkhammul/Shutterstock.