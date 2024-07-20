Rapper Future's Weed Products Now Available In Illinois, Here's Where To Find Them

Loading... Loading...

Two-time Grammy winner Future‘s ultra-premium cannabis brand, EVOL by Future is now available in Illinois via a partnership with Legacy.

The California-based company announced that beginning on Friday, Illinois’ recreational cannabis consumers can buy Evol’s premium cannabis products, including flower, pre-rolls and infused pre-rolls.

Products can be found throughout the Prairie State at more than 35 retailers, including Windy City, Stash, Sunnyside, High Haven, EarthMed and Enlightened dispensaries.

“From the energy of Chicago and through the whole state, Illinois has a unique vibe that’s all about hustle and creativity, and I’m ready to bring something special to the scene here,” said Future, the founder of Evol by Future. “This isn’t just about premium cannabis—it’s about raising the bar and giving the people something next-level. Being tied to this community is special because Chicago is like a second home for me and the people have always embraced me as one of their own. I can’t wait for Illinois to experience the quality and originality of Evol and finally see what we’ve been working on.”

The 19th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, by the way, is taking place in Chicago this Oct. 8-9.

Evol by Future debuted in May 2023 and since then the cannabis brand has bolstered its presence to a total of five markets, with products reaching shelves at more than 250 retailers nationwide. Future's cannabis brand is set to reach additional locations by the end of this year.

Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, the parent company of Evol by Future, praised the debut of Future's in yet another state.

“Future’s vision and relentless drive are what make Evol stand out,” Wilks said. “Evol is more than just a brand—it’s a movement. We’re confident that just like his music, Evol will resonate deeply with cannabis enthusiasts in Illinois.

Besides Evol by Future, Carma HoldCo is behind several other celebrity-backed cannabis brands, including Mike Tyson's TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair's Ric Flair Drip. The legendary sports duo took the stage together at the Benzinga cannabis event in Hollywood, Florida, in April.

"At Carma HoldCo, we’re all about bringing top-tier products to new markets, and launching Evol in Illinois is a testament to that mission,” Wilks added.

