Human Trafficking At Cannabis Farms: The Hidden Plight Of Immigrant Workers Abused In Oklahoma

In the sweltering heat of a cannabis farm in Blackwell, Oklahoma, Jiaai Zeng, a 57-year-old Chinese immigrant, found himself gasping for air, his health deteriorating rapidly after just one month of relentless work. Zeng's death, shortly after starting to work on the farm, reveals a grim reality: the exploitation and abuse of thousands of Chinese immigrant laborers entrenched in the U.S.’s cannabis industry.

Oklahoma Cannabis Farms Exploiting Migrant Workers

Zeng’s sudden demise raises disturbing concerns about labor practices in the burgeoning U.S. cannabis sector, especially in Oklahoma, a state known for its lenient labor regulations. According to a detailed investigation done by ProPublica and The Frontier, numerous Chinese immigrants are exploited, subjected to severe abuse and often find themselves under the control of Chinese mafias.

On April 12, after enduring a grueling work schedule that pushed him to the brink, Zeng was rushed to the hospital, already unconscious and without a pulse. However, despite immediate medical intervention, he was declared dead within hours, the cause identified as pneumonia. His nephew, Westin Zeng, articulated the family’s suspicion and grief, noting the drastic change in his uncle’s health after just over 30 days on the farm.

"It is one of the most deplorable parts of what we see in this industry," said Donnie Anderson, the director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), who met with Zeng's relatives and ordered an investigation. The case exemplifies the larger, systemic issues plaguing cannabis farms in states like Oklahoma, where workers, isolated by language and cultural barriers, face neglect and mistreatment.

Exploitation On U.S. Cannabis Farms: A Nationwide Issue

The investigation by ProPublica and The Frontier uncovered that beyond Oklahoma, exploitation is a widespread problem affecting laborers across the nation, from California, past New Mexico to Maine. The researchers spoke to dozens of law enforcement officials, human rights advocates and workers, unveiling a pattern of severe abuse, including threats, wage theft, forced labor and disturbingly prevalent sex crimes.

Gaps In Oklahoma Regulation Exacerbate Problem

This situation is aggravated by a lack of effective oversight. While Oklahoma legalized medical marijuana in 2018, the state has struggled to implement regulations to safeguard workers. This oversight gap leaves workers vulnerable, primarily because federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Labor are limited in their capacity to intervene, given cannabis' illegal status at the federal level.

Craig Williams, chief agent of the marijuana and human trafficking sections of the OBN, described the living conditions on some farms as akin to “semi-slavery.” The problem extends internationally, with similar patterns of mistreatment observed in cannabis operations from Chile to Ireland.

Urgent Need For Cannabis Reform

Zeng's story sheds light on the dark underbelly of the cannabis boom. As ProPublica and The Frontier’ investigative piece reveals, the human cost of not properly regulating this burgeoning industry demands urgent attention and reform at both state and federal levels, ensuring that the pursuit of profit does not continue at the expense of basic human rights.

Image generated with AI tools.

