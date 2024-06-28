Loading... Loading...

A disturbing discovery was made last summer in New Mexico. State special agents, inspecting a farm in Torrance County, found not only thousands more plants than allowed but also dozens of underfed, visibly distressed Chinese workers. According to Lynn Sanchez, director of a local nonprofit, these workers appeared “very scared, very freaked out,” signaling a deeper issue within the booming sector.

Human Rights Violations On Illegal Cannabis Farms

These workers, trafficked from China and deceived with promises of lucrative pay, found themselves facing the darker side of America’s cannabis gold rush. A recent NPR investigation revealed that this situation is not isolated. Many such operations across the U.S. are run and staffed largely by Chinese nationals, drawn to the industry’s promise but often falling prey to exploitation.

One worker, known only as L., recounted his journey from China's Hubei province through Latin America to the U.S., driven by desperation and economic necessity. His odyssey reflects a growing trend of Chinese migrants entering the U.S. via unauthorized routes.

Upon arrival at Bliss Farm, L. and others found themselves in dire conditions. Their identification was seized, putting them at the mercy of their employers. “The farm said it would cover food and shelter, so you could save all your wages.” However, the reality was starkly different: long hours, unpaid labor and squalid living conditions.

The situation escalated when state authorities, tipped off about irregularities, raided the farm. They discovered not only environmental violations but severe human rights abuses. Workers bore chemical burns and signs of malnutrition.

Is There An International Subplot?

U.S. border statistics show an increase in irregular crossings. Authorities say they encountered 37,000 Chinese people seeking aimed to enter the country. Some of them would probably end up working in deplorable conditions on one of these unregulated farms.

Is there a deeper plot to be uncovered? Although there´s a political temptation to link the discovery of Chinese exploiter owners and exploited workers to the Chinese Communist Party, there´s still no public evidence to support the hypothesis. Nevertheless, these Chinese criminal groups seem to be growing around the U.S.. At least, that’s what FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged recently. Wray addressed the situation after U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) pushed for clarification in her state of Maine.