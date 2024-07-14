Wiz Khalifa Busted For Cannabis Possession, Lights Up On Stage In Romania: 'Didn't Mean Any Disrespect'

Loading... Loading...

Wiz Khalifa was arrested in Romania over the weekend following his performance at the Beach Please! Festival. The multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY Award, and Golden Globe-nominated rapper lit up on stage and took a nice long hit, as seen in footage shared widely on social media.

What Happened: Romanian law enforcement confirmed that Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was charged with illegal possession of “high-risk” drugs. According to a statement from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Khalifa was found with over 18 grams of weed, which is considered a “risk drug” in Romania.

In a translated press release, DIICOT stated, "The prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism – Constanța Territorial Service ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against a defendant (US citizen), investigated for the crime of unlawful possession of drugs risk," Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors DIICOT said in a press release Sunday.

“During a recital held at a music festival taking place in Costinești resort, Constanța county, [Khalifa] possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (a high-risk drug) and consumed (onstage) another amount of cannabis in the form of an artisanal cigarette.”

Following his arrest, Khalifa was taken in for questioning but was later released from custody. A video online showed the rapper being escorted from the festival grounds by a group of Romanian police officers. Under Romanian law, possession of marijuana can carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

No Disrespect, Says Khalifa

In an X post on Sunday, Khalifa apologized.

“Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage,” Khalifa wrote. “They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big (expletive) joint next time.”

Not The First, Probably Won’t Be The Last

Khalifa is not the first U.S. rapper to be detained for cannabis possession while touring in Europe. In May this year, Nicki Minaj was arrested at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on allegations that Dutch officials found cannabis in her bags as she was preparing to leave the country.

Apology Accepted

Not everyone took exception to Khalifa’s well-known penchant for toking up during concerts.

