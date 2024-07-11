Loading... Loading...

Are you a Pot Master, with robust empirical experience in your cannabis crops? Or maybe someone that loves the plant and wants to build a future around it? If you are from New Jersey or don’t mind the trip, you can now have your knowledge certificated and enhanced.

Beginning this fall, Stockton University will become the first college in New Jersey to offer an undergraduate degree in cannabis studies.

The Bachelor of Science in Hemp and Cannabis Business Management will prepare students to join a industry that has seen a 66% increase in the number of jobs in the Garden State, according to Stockton Adjunct Professor Rob Mejia.

"This year, New Jersey is on track to sell over $1 billion of cannabis products," said Mejia, who teaches Cannabis Studies classes. "You have to pay attention to a $1 billion business. Cannabis and hemp being so unique and regulated, you have to have special skills in order to get involved and be successful in the industry."

Cannabis Degree Details

Stockton's existing Cannabis Studies minor is already a successful academic program. Introduced in 2018, the minor has already seen over 70 graduates. Building on that hit, the new mayor will broaden its spectrum. It includes courses on cannabis cultivation, social justice, and medical cannabis. And also the much-needed core grounded in business classes such as business policy and strategies, marketing principles, and macroeconomics.

The cannabis undergraduate degree emphasizes experiential learning through internships and hands-on projects. Students will gain practical experience in cultivation, processing, marketing. They will also learn about regulatory compliance and building a professional network.

Build A Career In A New Industry

“Stockton University is one of America’s most distinctive public universities, consistently ranking among the nation’s finest educational institutions.”, read on the college’s website.

Graduates from the new mayor will be equipped with fundamental business skills in management, finance, accounting, marketing, operations, and business analytics. Moreover, they can identify problems, determine potential solutions, and deliver plans for marketable products or services. Stockton's commitment to providing high-quality, co-curricular experiences ensures that graduates are industry-ready.

In March 2023, the number of cannabis- and hemp-related jobs in New Jersey was about 7,400, according to Vangst. Not surprisingly, that number jumped to about 12,200 in March 2024 and continues to grow as the state opens new licensing classes in distribution, wholesaling, and delivery.

It’s no secret that professionals with high levels skills are much needed in the industry, so this cannabis degree might just be your opportunity to jump on board. Remember, salaries and job openings have been performing quite well recently.