Elevate Your Cannabis Career In 2024 With Professional Certificates From These US Universities

Kent State University and the University of Denver have launched innovative cannabis certificate programs, offering a direct pathway to success in this thriving industry.
Kent State University's Offerings
Kent State University, in partnership with Green Flower, introduces four Marijuana Professional Certificates, each designed to cater to different aspects of the cannabis industry.
These comprehensive programs are designed for those looking to excel in cannabis cultivation, business management, quality assurance, or healthcare. With a flexible online format, they offer a convenient way to develop specialized skills.
University of Denver's Programs
The University of Denver, in collaboration with Green Flower, offers four certificate paths focusing on healthcare, agriculture, business, and compliance within the cannabis sector.
These six-month online programs are affordable and provide industry-specific knowledge to kickstart your cannabis career.
Get Ahead in the Cannabis Industry
Both universities recognize the increasing demand for trained professionals in the cannabis field.
Whether you aspire to become a cultivator, business owner, healthcare specialist, or compliance expert, these programs offer the expertise you need to thrive in the industry.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.
Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.
Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!
Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:
- 47.10% with $GTBIF
- 40.23% with $TCNNF
- 21.50% with $VFF
But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.
Don't miss out on the green rush!