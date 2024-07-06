DeSantis Is Less Popular Than Florida's Cannabis Amendment, Wealthy Attorney John Morgan Eyes Gubernatorial Run

Loading... Loading...

In the unfolding drama between Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and prominent Florida attorney John Morgan, the battle lines are being sharply drawn over the issue of recreational marijuana legalization in Florida.

Morgan, a major Democratic fundraiser and longtime advocate for marijuana reform, has ramped up his efforts by spearheading a well-funded advertising campaign for the legalization initiative, known as Amendment 3, which will appear on the ballot in the November 2024 elections.

The controversy got even hotter when Morgan implied that opposition from the pharmaceutical and liquor industries is fueling DeSantis’ stance against the amendment. Morgan argues that these industries see marijuana as a direct threat to their profits, which, as it turns out, is true.

Read Also: Will UK Cannabis Laws Change Under New Labour Government? Doesn’t Look That Way Just Yet

Is There A Governor's Challenge In The Mix?

Morgan, who is considering a third-party gubernatorial run in 2026, has also accused DeSantis of perpetuating falsehoods about the cannabis amendment when he claimed on numerous occasions that it would lead to widespread marijuana odors across the state – a statement Morgan calls a lie.

A much sought after trial attorney, Morgan said, "Maybe I should run for Governor… as an independent," after DeSantis opposed a $15 an hour minimum wage hike in January. Since then, Morgan has has made similar remarks. According to a June Fox News poll, the cannabis amendment enjoys greater popularity than DeSantis.

Following DeSantis' sweeping cuts to the state's arts and culture grants, another wealthy Floridian has spoken out. Billionaire real estate mogul and arts patron Jorge Pérez slammed DeSantis for chopping all $32 million from a state program that provides grants for music, theater and culture.

"This is just a horrible message to send," said Pérez in an interview with Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Morgan, a spokesperson for Smart and Safe Florida, the group behind Florida’s ballot measure, is appearing in ads across the state in support of Amendment 3. In one, he starts off by saying, "If I was your governor…"

He goes on to say, "I would free or parole every person in jail for possession and then expunge everyone's record. Amendment 3 will put a stop to this and let the cops fight real crime, not fake crime. I'm tired of people being thrown in jail for something that is less harmful than alcohol or opioids.”

Read Next:

Photo: Visit Florida Postcard, Shutterstock