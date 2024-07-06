Facebook Parent Company Meta Sued By Former Arkansas Gov Huckabee Over Weed Product Ad Misuse

Legal Action Against Meta
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (R)has initiated a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. META, the parent company of Facebook, in the U.S. District Court in Delaware.
The lawsuit addresses unauthorized advertisements on Facebook that falsely utilized Huckabee's name and likeness to promote CBD gummies.
These ads claimed that Huckabee was abandoning his television hosting duties to endorse these products and attributed fabricated statements to him concerning the medicinal benefits of CBD.
Misuse Of Identity And Image
The complaint details that some of the disputed advertisements linked to a counterfeit Fox News website, erroneously reporting that Huckabee had been cured of an autoimmune disease through CBD use.
These ads ran from early April to at least June 6, 2024, associating Huckabee with marijuana products against his will and beliefs.
Huckabee's legal action accuses Meta of violating the Arkansas Frank Broyles Publicity Rights Protection Act, along with charges of invasion of privacy and unjust enrichment.
Broader Implications
The case highlights ongoing issues with false endorsements and the misuse of public figures' identities in advertising.
Huckabee's complaint also mentions similar misleading advertisements that have targeted other media personalities, misleading fans and consumers.
The lawsuit seeks both punitive and compensatory damages, emphasizing the need for tighter controls and accountability in digital advertising practices.
Huckabee's legal challenge against Meta could set a significant precedent regarding the responsibilities of social media platforms in preventing and managing fraudulent advertising content.
Photo: AI-Generated Image.
