Starbucks SBUX initiated a trademark infringement lawsuit against “Starbuds Flowers,” a mobile cannabis retailer, in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The global coffee chain alleges that Starbuds’ logo bears a striking resemblance to its iconic green siren emblem, potentially misleading consumers due to its visual and phonetic similarities to the Starbucks brand.

Starbucks Demands Starbuds Cease Logo Use

According to legal documents shared by Bloomberg Law, the “confusingly similar and nearly identical” logo features a double-ringed green circle, capital letters and a siren image, mirroring Starbucks’ well-established design. According to Retail Insight Network, the complaint accuses Brandpat, the operator behind Starbuds, of copyright and trademark infringement and trademark dilution under state and federal law.

The global coffee chain argues that logo used by Starbuds mimics its branding, creating potential customer confusion by trading on Starbucks’s extensive brand recognition. The lawsuit demands that Starbuds stops using the disputed logo on its vehicles, website and products and waive any profits made from its use.

Another Chapter In Starbucks Brand Protection Efforts

This legal action is part of Starbucks’ ongoing efforts to protect its brand identity, which has been a cornerstone of its global popularity since 1971, noted Creative Bloq. The lawsuit adds to a broader pattern for Starbucks, which has a record of vigilance in guarding its intellectual property against perceived infringements by other entities.

Other Cannabis Trademark Battles: BBK And Wrigley Wins

In other trademark disputes within the cannabis industry, BBK, manufacturer of RAW Rolling Papers, claimed a pivotal win against Central Coast Agriculture for using the “RAW GARDEN” name, seen as infringing on BBK’s trademark. The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court’s decision reinforces BBK’s rights, leading to a full trial to resolve the dispute.

Similarly, Wrigley, maker of Skittles, resolved a lawsuit with Terphogz LLC, which agreed to cease using the “ZKITTLEZ” name and similar branding, following Wrigley’s concerns about protecting its longstanding brand and preventing confusion, particularly among children.

