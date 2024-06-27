Colorado's Youth Cannabis Use Hits Historic Lows, Survey Finds

Loading... Loading...

In Colorado, the first state to legalize recreational cannabis, recent survey results reveal a noteworthy shift in youth behavior.

According to the latest Healthy Kids Colorado Survey (via Colorado Sun), fewer than 13% of high schoolers reported using marijuana in the past month, marking the lowest rate since before recreational pot shops opened in 2013.

See Also: Colorado’s Cannabis Sales Figures Paint Dismal Picture Of A Pioneering Industry, Here’s What Went Wrong

Conducted biennially in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado School of Public Health, this survey canvassed over 120,000 students across the state, offering robust insights into youth trends.

The findings spotlight a broader decline in marijuana use among adolescents, with the percentage of students reporting ever using cannabis dropping significantly below 2013 levels.

Decline In Teen Marijuana Use Reflects Effective Regulations

Contrary to expectations, the survey also revealed a decrease in the perceived accessibility of marijuana among high schoolers, down by 14 percentage points from a decade ago.

Furthermore, there’s been a notable rise in disapproval toward cannabis use among both students and their parents, pointing to shifting social norms surrounding marijuana.

Advocates of cannabis legalization, like Chuck Smith of Colorado Leads, attribute these positive trends to the effectiveness of regulatory policies. “Colorado continues to be proof that regulating cannabis works,” Smith affirmed.

However, critics caution against overinterpreting the survey’s findings, noting uneven participation across schools and potential gaps in comprehensive data collection.

Youth Behavior And Mental Health Improvements

Meanwhile, Rachel O'Bryan, co-founder of One Chance to Grow Up, highlighted that policies enacted after cannabis legalization have significantly curbed teen marijuana use.

She pointed to regulations targeting high-potency cannabis and educational campaigns about its impact on developing brains.

"While the 2023 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey results confirm our efforts have helped Colorado families, we recognize the need for continued protection against commercial high-concentrate marijuana," O’Bryan added.

Beyond cannabis use, the survey illuminated broader societal shifts among Colorado teens, including declines in binge drinking, nicotine vaping, and early sexual activity. There’s also been a noticeable improvement in mental health indicators, with fewer students reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness compared to previous years.

Nationally, similar trends in reduced marijuana use among high schoolers depict a broader cultural shift away from risky behaviors.

Read Next: Colorado Senate Approves Controversial Bill Restricting Social Media Posts On Substances Like Legal Hemp, Psychedelics

Cover image made with AI