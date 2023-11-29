Cannabis Mold Alert In Arizona, California Nears $5.5B Tax Milestone, Search For Marijuana Breathalyzer

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Arizona's Dispensary Recalls Marijuana Product Over Aspergillus Fungus Contamination

An Arizona marijuana dispensary, Nirvana Center, issued a voluntary recall for its "Grim Reefer" products (Batch number PHX1091-GR) after they tested positive for Aspergillus, a potentially harmful mold, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

No illnesses have been reported yet, but the health department urges those who have purchased the affected product to dispose of it and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms.

Aspergillus, a common mold found indoors and outdoors, can cause health issues, particularly in individuals with weakened immune systems, reported local media.

Colorado's Quest For Effective Marijuana Breathalyzer

Colorado is researching the creation of an effective marijuana breathalyzer, addressing the shortcomings of existing models in accurately detecting cannabis influence in drivers.

This effort, led by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State Patrol seeks to establish legal thresholds for cannabis similar to alcohol's 0.08 BAC, considering its unique metabolic properties.

Minnesota's Cannabis Industry Aiming For 2025 Dispensary Launch

Minnesota continues to advance in setting up its recreational marijuana industry despite the absence of a permanent cannabis director, with interim director Charlene Briner leading the efforts.

Briner, under contract until early 2024, is steering the Office of Cannabis Management towards key administrative hires and rule-making, maintaining the goal to open retail dispensaries by early 2025 and start accepting business licenses by late 2024.

California's Cannabis Tax Revenue Hits $269.3 Million In Q3 2023, Totaling Nearly $5.5 Billion Since 2018

California's cannabis tax revenue for the third quarter of 2023 reached $269.3 million, as reported by the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA), with excise tax contributing $156.9 million and sales tax $112.4 million.

This quarter's revenue reflects the state's new vendor compensation program, allowing eligible cannabis vendors to retain a portion of the excise tax, contributing to the slight decrease from the second quarter's revised total of $285.1 million, reported Forbes.

Since the legalization of cannabis in January 2018, California has accumulated nearly $5.5 billion in total cannabis tax revenue, including the now-eliminated cultivation tax, not accounting for outstanding or in-process returns or local taxes.

