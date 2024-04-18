Colorado Senate Approves Controversial Bill Restricting Social Media Posts On Substances Like Legal Hemp, Psychedelics

Loading... Loading...

The Colorado Senate has passed SB24-158, a bill that significantly tightens regulations on social media content related to cannabis, psychedelics and hemp products. This bill, which has sparked a heated debate about free speech and digital regulation, could significantly alter the landscape of online content related to cannabis and other substances within the state.

Amendments And Opposition Highlight The Bill’s Complexity

Initially introduced with broader implications, the bill was amended by State Sen. Chris Hansen (D) to allow the promotion of medical and retail cannabis to users over the age of 21, provided it complies with state laws. Despite these adjustments to refine the bill, its reach seems to remain extensive, applying to a wide array of substances.

Notably, the amended version specifies that “illicit substances” include hemp products not classified as a tincture or cosmetic. These are defined as products possessing more than 1.25 milligrams of THC per serving, or those with a CBD to THC ratio of less than 20 to 1.

With a 30–1 vote in favor, the Senate’s decision propels the bill into a potentially contentious future, as critics argue it infringes on the right to discuss legal and benign substances online.

Voices like the R Street Institute’s Shoshana Weismann have called out the legislation for its potential to limit discussions on common medications, labeling such restrictions as “asinine,” according to Marijuana Moment. Meanwhile, proponents of plant and fungi-based medicines fear the bill could stifle educational efforts and dialogue on these alternative treatments.

Bill's Next Steps Amid Legalization Support

With the bill’s enactment, social media platforms would be tasked with updating their policies by July 2025, under the watchful eye of the Colorado attorney general. Now under the consideration of Colorado’s House Committee on Education, the bill's discussion unfolds as the state enjoys broad popular support for the legal regulation of cannabis.