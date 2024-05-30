Bipartisan Push In Congress Seeks To Ease Access To Medical Marijuana For Veterans

Loading... Loading...

The latest bipartisan push in Congress to address cannabis reform comes as cannabis-related amendments to a large-scale spending bill covering Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies (MilConVA) for the 2025 fiscal year that were filed recently.

The measure from Reps. Brian Mast (R-FL), Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Dave Joyce (R-OH) seek to enable veterans to take part in state medical marijuana programs and has its footholds in the Veterans Equal Access Act. The proposal would also abolish a directive that bars the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doctors from issuing cannabis recommendations.

Another submitted proposal, backed by Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), would put an end to the VA's practice of a requirement for job applicants in a state where cannabis is legal to undergo a marijuana screening before getting employed, reported Marijuana Moment.

Members of the House Rules Committee are scheduled to weigh in on the proposed changes to the MilConVA bill next week, before heading to the floor.

See also: Veterans’ Letter To President Biden Seeks Swift Marijuana Rescheduling And Federal Legalization

Meanwhile, The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs approved a pair of cannabis and psychedelics bills in April. Committee members unanimously voted in favor of both proposals as part of a package with other bills, reported Marijuana Moment.

Earlier this year House Veterans Affairs Health subcommittee discussed the two measures concerning medical marijuana and psychedelics for veterans and heard testimony from veterans service organizations advocating for the reforms.

Now read: Study: 10% Of U.S. Vets Consume Marijuana, Defense Dept Urged To Study Cannabis As Opioid Substitute