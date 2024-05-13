CBD Helps With This Rare Blistering Skin Disorder, New Study From Avicanna Shows Promising Results In Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment

Loading... Loading...

There is no cure for a rare blistering skin disorder called Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), but treatments to help alleviate and control the symptoms do exist.

The growing body of research suggests cannabinoid-based medicines can ease the pain and severe itching in those with this disorder while also improving healing.

Avicanna Inc. AVCN AVCNF 0NN, a biopharma company focused on the development and commercialization of plant-derived CBD products announced it has completed a retrospective observational real-world study using its RHO Phyto branded Ultra CBD Topical Cream, an oil-based 3% CBD localized cream on patients with epidermolysis bullosa.

Led by Elena Pope, MD, M.Sc., FRCPC, head of dermatology at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, the study evaluated the reported and documented responses related to wound healing, pain and itch end points through images for study purposes.

The research included 20 patients with an average age of 17.3 years, including 6 female and 14 male patients. All patients were diagnosed with various subtypes of EB including dystrophic (60%), simplex (30%) and junctional (10%).

Results

The study findings showed that following a month-long application of the 3% CBD cream daily, 55% of patients reported improvement in wound healing while 45% displayed wound stability.

Moreover, self-reported itch and pain scores were reported in 65% and 50% of patients, respectively.

"The use of RHO Phyto branded Ultra CBD Topical Cream is a novel topical therapeutic option for EB patients, providing symptom relief and potentially aiding in wound healing with good tolerability," Dr. Pope said in a press release. "Further prospective studies are needed to substantiate these findings."

