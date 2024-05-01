EXCLUSIVE: Renowned Cannabis Expert Dr. Ethan Russo, MM411 Launch Digital, Multi-Lingual Education Initiative

Loading... Loading...

Medical Marijuana 411 (MM411), a provider of digital cannabis education, has partnered with CReDO Science, helmed by the renowned Dr. Ethan Russo, Benzinga Cannabis has learned exclusively. The initiative aims to deliver evidence-based cannabis and endocannabinoid system (ECS) education to a global audience. Dr. Russo, a respected neurologist and cannabis researcher, brings decades of clinical and research experience to this collaboration.

The initial course offering, available in English, Spanish and Japanese, includes eight webinar modules totaling 11 hours of content. "We are thrilled to join forces with CReDO Science to offer this unparalleled digital cannabis education platform," said MM411 president Christine DeVol. "By combining our expertise in digital education with Dr. Russo's extensive research and clinical expertise, we are poised to greatly improve the quality of cannabis education available to all."

Russo highlighted the importance of accurate information amid the misinformation surrounding cannabis: "Cannabis has immense therapeutic potential, but misinformation and stigma often cloud its true benefits and medical use. Through this collaboration with MM411, we hope to empower healthcare professionals, patients, and advocates around the globe with accurate, science-backed knowledge."

Russo's courses distill his extensive clinical experience and peer-reviewed research into digestible modules. Detailed citations provide students with further reading, ensuring learners gain comprehensive and up-to-date information about cannabis' medical applications. The course's goal is to demystify the complex mechanisms through which cannabis components interact with the body, allowing a wide audience, including medical professionals, patients, caregivers, advocates and industry workers to understand the science behind cannabis and the ECS.

This collaboration arrives at a critical time as cannabis use expands worldwide. According to the United Nations World Drug Report 2023, 219 million people globally use cannabis. In the U.S. alone, the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that 59 million adults consumed cannabis in the prior year. However, cannabis education remains lacking. A study by Evanoff et al. revealed that 89.5% of American medical school graduates felt unprepared to prescribe medical marijuana, with only 9% of medical school curricula covering the topic.

