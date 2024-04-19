After THC-Infused Ketchup Success, Fatburger Celebrates 4/20 With New Special Offering

Loading... Loading...

The legendary burger chain Fatburger, owned by FAT Brands Inc FAT is celebrating 4/20 with a special and limited edition offering.

After last year's successful partnership with California-based cannabis edibles maker Kiva Confections for a THC-infused ketchup, Fatburger is returning its $4.20 Original Fatburger for one day only for this year's weed holiday.

The Original Fatburger is made with 100% pure lean beef, well-grilled, and topped with the freshest ingredients. But, the celebration of Fatbursger's favorite high holiday doesn’t stop here, as the company shakes the special offering with a free shake for online orders all month long.

"Fatburger has celebrated the high holiday with original activations for our guests for a number of years as we know there's nothing better than an Original Fatburger when you're craving something delicious," Taylor Fischer, Fatburger vice president of marketing told Benzinga. "In years past, Fatburger has partnered with key players in the cannabis space like Kiva and Wonderbrett to create custom cannabis products like the first of its kind cannabis ketchup and a custom strawberry milkshake cannabis strain."

Benzinga was curious to know what customers thought of last year’s weed-infused ketchup and if they were eager for the offering to continue post-holiday.

"There was an overwhelmingly positive response to our partnership with Kiva and Fatburger was excited to be able to offer our guests such a fun and unique product," Fischer says. "Guests from all walks of life loved the cannabis-infused ketchup last year and were continuing to crave it for months following its release. We threw an epic launch party that sold out in a matter of hours and yes, we had guests requesting for us to sell the product in our restaurants!"

Ficher notes that with this kind of tradition, Fatburger's guests anxiously await its annual celebration which almost always features a $4.20 Original Fatburger. "We also like adding in a free shake bounceback on our guest’s next visit to ensure they enjoy visiting again and again when those cravings hit," she adds.

Cannabis & Munchies: When Cravings Kick In

Marijuana use and munchies often go together. While this has been common knowledge for decades, it was just recently that scientists were able to explain why. A study on rodents, detailed in the journal Scientific Reports and conducted by researchers at Washington State University, sheds light on a mechanism in the brain that stimulates appetite. What scientists have learned is that marijuana activated a set of cells in the hypothalamus when rodents anticipated and consumed palatable food that was not activated in unexposed mice.

"Celebrating 4/20 for Fatburger is predominantly about offering our guests delicious food when they're craving it more than ever," Fischer says. "Our fans are also big late-night eaters, which we are trying to cater to more and more. 4/20 makes for the perfect day for late-night indulgences."

And don't worry about getting a belly from late-night eating, because cannabis has your back. Scientists recently found a possible explanation for a million-dollar question – why are cannabis users often lean despite the munchies?

Happy 4/20 everyone, enjoy your cravings, celebrate with your loved ones, have fun and relax. At least one day of the year.

Courtesy photo