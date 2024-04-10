GOP Congressman In Ohio Says Retail Weed Sales To Begin 'Before July 4th Weekend,' Collective Joy Ensues

Loading... Loading...

State regulators in Ohio are moving closer to approving the first round of recreational marijuana dispensaries within days of receiving applications, allowing businesses to open their doors in early to mid-June, said state Rep. Jamie Callender (R).

"We could have retailers — recreational licensed retailers — in Ohio by mid-June," Callender told News 5 Cleveland. "We should begin to see legal recreational sales of marijuana in Ohio certainly before July 4th weekend."

Regulators have until September to start issuing cannabis business licenses under the ballot initiative that was approved last November.

After much stalling and haggling among lawmakers, the Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) seems to have arrived at a plan to begin granting dual licenses to the existing nearly 130 licensed medical marijuana dispensaries to move into recreational cannabis sales.

"The dual-use application is going to be very simple because all the tougher parts were done when they got their medical licenses," said Callender, a longtime proponent legal of cannabis. "They already have a brick-and-mortar facility. They already proved their financial ability (state rules require owners to demonstrate they have the finances to start a business.) They've gotten through all the local zoning."

Callender said the approval won't take long because existing medical marijuana shops already comply with state specifications required by Ohio's cannabis laws and regulations, noted Cleveland.com. Callender plays a key role in the regulation of recreational marijuana as chair of the committee reviewing rules being created by the DCC.

Callender's committee is expected to approve several rules packages submitted by the DCC at its upcoming meeting in early May and no later than June 7.

Excited But Cautious

Caveh Azadeh, the co-founder of King City Gardens, a 25,000-square-foot medical marijuana cultivation facility in Southern Ohio, says it's been a challenge but the rollout of applications in June is “pretty exciting”

"It's been a big-time challenge, we're a population of 12 million people, the sixth largest state. So, we gotta make sure there's enough dispensaries to serve a state of this size," Azadeh told Local12.com.

"I think the longer it takes for us to get to it legalized in the market, I think we're going to lose some opportunity. Michigan people are still going to Michigan for their recreational market," Azadeh said.

