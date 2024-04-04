GOP House Majority Is In Danger: Rep. Nancy Mace Says Backing Cannabis Banking Could Help Republicans Keep It

Loading... Loading...

The Republican majority in the House of Representatives is already slim, with a tendency to shrink even further before the November elections. But Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) says there's a way for the GOP to strengthen its position in Congress.

Republicans should back marijuana banking reform, the congresswoman said on Wednesday in an interview on The Dales Report's "Trade To Black" podcast.

"I can tell you that Republicans that represent purple districts overwhelmingly support SAFE—and then some," Mace said. "So if Republicans want to keep the House, it's a good bill to have on the floor. Conservatives can vote no all day long. The rest of us can vote for our districts, which would be to support SAFE, and there are votes in the House to pass SAFE."

For her part, Mace said she supports marijuana banking reform "100 percent," reported Marijuana Moment.

Cannabis reform is a subject she addressed in depth in an exclusive interview with Benzinga. The Republican congresswoman has been a cannabis reform advocate for years.

Meanwhile, on Sept. 27, the Senate Banking Committee passed the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation Banking Act (SAFER Banking Act) — formerly known as the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Act. The bill is expected to move to the full Senate and then to the House for review.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently said the passage of marijuana banking reform is a policy priority for his chamber, which will “work very hard” to enact ahead of the upcoming elections.

“We believe very strongly in so many things, and we are going to continue to work on the agenda that we put before us. We first have to fund the government—the supplemental is very important,” Schumer said recently. “But after that, you will see us turn to many of the bills that we passed: the SAFER Act, safety on the rails, [the RECOUP Act], so many other things."

Mace added her voice this week, noting that "it's just a matter of what the leadership will allow to the floor."

"I overwhelmingly support it, as do a number of Republicans that represent purple swing-ish districts like ours," she said.

