5 Times Conservative U.S. Representative Nancy Mace Supported Cannabis Legalization

Nancy Mace, a conservative representative from South Carolina's 1st congressional district may seem like an unlikely champion for cannabis legalization. However, she has been a vocal advocate for reform, speaking out on several occasions in favor of the plant.

Below is a list of 5 occasions when Mace overtly supported legalization, including an appearance at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in 2022.

1) Instagram

"Decriminalizing cannabis has overwhelming support not just in conservative South Carolina but across the country. As conservatives, we must work to return power back to the states, and that is exactly what the States Reform Act does."

2) Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference 2022

3) Twitter

"We have to find middle ground in Washington in order to solve the issues facing our country whether it is abortion or cannabis."

4) Benzinga Interview

“Veterans’ issues are really near and dear to my heart, so I wanted to make sure that, when I was crafting this bill, I included those protections… When they come home from war, they have a lot to reconcile emotionally and physically, and cannabis can be a healer, it can be a lifesaver, for many of those men and women in uniform.”

5) States Act

Why Nancy Mace Supports Cannabis

So, why does Nancy Mace support cannabis legalization? Here are a few reasons:

States' rights: Mace views the legalization of cannabis as a states' rights issue. She believes that the federal government should not be involved in regulation and that each state should have the power to decide its own stance on cannabis. Economic benefits: Mace has noted the potential economic benefits of legalizing cannabis, including increased tax revenue and the creation of new jobs and businesses in the cannabis industry. She believes that these benefits could help boost the economy, particularly in states that are struggling economically. Criminal justice reform: Mace has also spoken about the need for criminal justice reform; she believes legalization could help address the racial disparities in the criminal justice system. She has pointed out that communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs and that legalization could help to right those wrongs. Improved access to medical treatment: Mace has also noted that legalization could improve access to medical treatment for those who could benefit from cannabis. She has highlighted the potential benefits of marijuana for patients suffering from a variety of conditions, including chronic pain, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Common-sense approach: Ultimately, Mace supports legalization because she believes it is a common-sense approach to a complex issue. She has called for a "reasonable and responsible" conversation about marijuana and has encouraged her fellow politicians to consider the benefits of legalization.

Nancy Mace's support for cannabis legalization may be surprising to some, but it is a testament to the changing attitudes. With more and more states legalizing cannabis, it's clear that the tide is turning on this issue and Nancy Mace is helping to lead the way. Her conservative perspective on the issue is an important voice in the conversation and highlights the potential for bipartisanship on this issue.

