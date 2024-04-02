Lifeist Reports Highest Quarterly Gross Profit In History, Continues To Diversify Its Wellness Business

Loading... Loading...

Lifeist Wellness Inc. LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) LFSWF reported its financial results Monday for the three and 12 months ended Nov. 30, 2023.

The Toronto-based company noted it had achieved the highest quarterly gross profit in the company's history in the fourth quarter totaling CA$2 million ($1.5 million), representing a gross margin of 42%, compared to CA$1.9 million, or 31% gross margin, in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

“Our performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 reflects our strategic focus on high-margin activities and operational efficiency, resulting in the highest quarterly gross profit in our company’s history,” Meni Morim, Lifeist CEO said. “Though accompanied by unique hurdles, our focus towards enhancing gross profit has produced promising results."

The company recently announced that it had entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with 1463663 B.C. Ltd., a newly incorporated affiliate of Tierra Corp. and the company’s Canadian cannabis subsidiaries – collectively referred to as the CannMart Group – to divest and sell all of the shares of the CannMart Group to the buyer for CA$5 million.

The company's cannabis-focused portfolio business unit has been operating a business-to-business (B2B) wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards. Additionally, its CannMart Labs is a BHO extraction facility for the production of high-margin cannabis 2.0 products.

Morim explained at the time that the move is expected to "fortify the financial position of both Lifeist and CannMart by improving cash flow, streamlining operational costs, and strategically shifting the focus of both entities beyond the constraints of the current cannabis regulatory framework.”

Q4 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenue totaled CA$ 4.7 million , compared to CA$ 6.2 million in the same quarter of 2022.

, compared to CA$ 6.2 million in the same quarter of 2022. Operating costs and professional fees increased to CA$5.6 million, compared to CA$5.5 million in the previous period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to CA$5 million, $5.5 million adjusted EBITDA loss in the same period of last year.

FY 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenue from continued operations was CA$ 21.7 million, compared to CA$ 22.1 million in 2022.

compared to CA$ 22.1 million in 2022. Gross profit before inventory adjustment increased to CA$6.6 million, compared to CA$5.9 million in the prior year, with margins expanding from 27% to 31%.

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to CA$13.8 million in 2023 compared to CA$18.5 million in 2022.

Net loss amounted to CA$14.1 million, down from CA$15.4 million in 2022.

Working capital position of negative CA$0.3 million at year-end.

Cash and cash equivalents were CA$1.5 million on Nov. 30, 2023, compared to CA$3.8 million on Nov. 30, 2022.

2024 Outlook

"We are looking at more cost and operational efficiency measures in 2024," Morim explained. "We continue to work to position the Company to navigate industry fluctuations, drive profitability, and ensure sustainable growth. Despite the challenging landscape, we are committed to building Lifeist into a diversified wellness company with high-margin business units."

