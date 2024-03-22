Weedmaps CEO Will Share Revenue Growth Tips From First-Hand Experience At Benzinga Cannabis Conference

Loading... Loading...

As a beacon of innovation, Weedmaps leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance accessibility and compliance within the cannabis economy, fundamentally transforming how consumers and businesses interact with the plant.

Under the visionary leadership of VP Jackie Gonzalez-Becerra, Weedmaps MAPS has not only charted a path of remarkable growth but also paved the way for the broader acceptance and understanding of cannabis.

Scheduled for April 16-17, 2024, in Florida, this pivotal event presents a unique opportunity to meet Gonzalez-Becerra and other industry leaders.

Jackie Gonzalez-Becerra: Leading Weedmaps To New Heights

Jackie Gonzalez-Becerra stands at the helm of Weedmaps' Revenue function, driving the company's marketing strategies and significantly influencing its growth trajectory.

Through her leadership, Weedmaps has solidified its position as the bridge connecting consumers with trusted cannabis businesses.

Weedmaps' Financial Landscape: A Story Of Undervalued Potential

According to an equity research report by Zuanic & Associates, WM Technology (Weedmaps) is undervalued compared to its peers, trading at just 0.6x sales.

With a market cap of $142 million and an enterprise value of $121 million, Weedmaps' valuation doesn't fully capture its leading status in the online cannabis marketplace. Despite facing growth challenges and market volatility, Weedmaps is poised for expansion, particularly as the U.S. cannabis market continues to evolve.

The company's strategic shifts and revenue growth strategies are designed to enhance customer engagement and expand its market footprint.

A Must-Attend Event: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The secret behind Weedmap's impressive trajectory and the insights into its future strategies can be discovered firsthand at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Scheduled for April 16-17, 2024, in Florida, this pivotal event presents a unique opportunity to meet Jackie Gonzalez-Becerra, VP, Weedmaps, and other industry leaders. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into navigating market volatility and regulatory challenges, learning directly from those who are shaping the future of the cannabis industry.

