Marijuana Supplies, From Clone To Harvest: Expert Talks About All-In-One Marketplace For Cannabis Cultivation

Are you grappling with issues such as short supply and operational bottlenecks in your cannabis cultivation business? Wondering how to secure comprehensive support from clone to harvest, while ensuring the health and safety of your crops?

RX Green Technologies enhances the traditional cannabis grow supplier role with its direct sales and service model, providing comprehensive solutions from rigorous third-party testing to dedicated research, addressing key cultivation challenges.

Seize the opportunity to speak directly with Gary Santo, CEO of RX Green Technologies at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida. Buy your ticket now before prices go up. Gain insights and tackle your cannabis business challenges. Leverage Santo's expertise to advance and clarify your business strategy.

A B2B Transition Expert

Gary Santo, a seasoned leader with a rich background in various sectors including regulated cannabis, was appointed CEO of RX Green Technologies in 2023. His trajectory at TILT Holdings TLLTF, a prominent cannabis company, is noteworthy for leading the company's expansion and strategic shift towards a brand partner-focused, B2B consumer packaged goods model, effectively leveraging the business's comprehensive capabilities.

Under Santo's leadership, TILT Holdings, boasting a $12 million market cap, has demonstrated notable EBITDA growth potential from its undervalued vape hardware and synergies. With an attractive 0.4x forward EV/Sales valuation and strengthened financials post-debt restructuring, the company's strategic positioning and 11% sales increase in 1H23 highlight its operational efficiency and market savvy, garnering significant investor interest.

Santo is celebrated for his transformational leadership and commitment to developing high-performance teams. His approach aims to propel RX Green Technologies to new heights, focusing on accelerating growth and enhancing operational efficiency.

Santo’s vision for the company aligns with the needs of cultivators seeking dependable, high-quality cultivation inputs and services, underpinning his deep understanding of the cannabis industry's nuances and challenges.

Why Attend The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference?

This year's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida offers a unique opportunity to meet industry innovators like Gary Santo. Attendees will gain insights into RX Green Technologies' cutting-edge approach to cannabis cultivation. Join us at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to connect with pioneers shaping the future of cannabis. Secure your spot now and be part of the movement that's driving the industry forward.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.