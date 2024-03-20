Level Up Your Cannabis Experience: Join Verano's New Cabbage Club

Loading... Loading...

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF has launched the Cabbage Club, a national weed membership club.

Cabbage Club will be available in Verano's 13 Zen Leaf dispensaries in New Jersey and Illinois. The company plans to expand this novelty across its 138 dispensaries in 13 states.

Interestingly, Verano is not just present in states that sell medical cannabis, but recreational as well. It is already established in Maryland where weed sales got underway this past July and where the company holds four Zen Leaf retail locations as well as a cultivation and processing facility.

Darren Weiss, Verano's president, who's been sharing his valuable business tips at Benzinga cannabis events, said Verano sees "a significant opportunity for cannabis businesses" in Maryland.

Meanwhile, check out the new Cabbage Club, which is designed to "reward and foster a community of loyal and passionate cannabis enthusiasts, customers and patients," the Chicago-based cannabis giant said in a press release on Wednesday.

How?

Cabbage Club will grant its members access to monthly store credits and seasonal coupons, members-only merchandise, early access to new product drops, a dedicated Member Appreciation Day, and VIP access to additional events.

Additional in-store and online perks for members include private concierge services, line-skipping privileges and warm cookies at checkout.

How To join The Cabbage Club

Members can join at the following levels:

Dime Membership ($149): $10 store credit applied to your account every month, plus $25 value in members-only seasonal coupons and additional surprise rewards – totaling $265 in annual cash value.

($149): $10 store credit applied to your account every month, plus $25 value in members-only seasonal coupons and additional surprise rewards – totaling $265 in annual cash value. Quarter Membership ($249): $20 store credit applied to your account every month, plus $50 value in members-only seasonal coupons and additional surprise rewards – totaling $485 in annual cash value.

($249): $20 store credit applied to your account every month, plus $50 value in members-only seasonal coupons and additional surprise rewards – totaling $485 in annual cash value. Silver Dollar Club (invite-only): the top tier membership level that can't be joined, only earned. Membership expands on Dime and Quarter tiers by adding secret perks, revealed only to a select few.

What's Next

The company said there's a potential to scale additional benefits for members, including via third-party partnerships, in the future.

VRNOF Price Action

Verano's shares traded 1.70% lower at $5.21 per share at the time of writing on Wednesday morning.

