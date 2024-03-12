Americana: Women-Founded PR Firm Sets Its Sights On Global Health, Wellness And Tech Sectors

Loading... Loading...

Boasting a track record of securing placements for clients in global media outlets including Yahoo Finance, Forbes, and CNN WBD, the Los Angeles-Manchester-based PR firm Americana Communications Ltd. announced its global expansion on March 12.

According to Nicole Farah, the founder & managing director of Americana, the firm is going global to “transcend the traditional and geographical boundaries of PR”, targeting new and emerging markets, health & wellness, and tech sectors.

Farah stated in a press release: "At Americana, we're not just in the business of PR; we're rewriting the playbook. We saw a gap in the market, an opportunity to disrupt the status quo in global emerging markets, and we're here to redefine what it means to make an impact."

A Comprehensive Approach To Public Relations

Americana offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the needs of diverse industries. By immersing in clients' journeys, Americana becomes integral to their teams, ensuring they remain ahead of industry trends and insights.

Leveraging a multi-pronged approach, the company ensures executive thought leadership and brand promotion across various platforms.

"Our vision is to redefine the PR landscape by offering results-driven strategies honed over years of experience in global PR, investor relations, and brand partnerships," Farah added.

Photos: Courtesy of Americana.