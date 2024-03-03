Cannabis Business Event, CDays, Returns To Polytechnic University Of Catalonia In Barcelona

Loading... Loading...

Barcelona is gearing up to become the epicenter of the cannabis industry with the return of CDays for its third edition on March 13, 2024. Held at the iconic Edifici Vèrtex UPC of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, this event promises a day full of learning and networking opportunities for cannabis professionals and enthusiasts.

The team at Cannabis Hub, the event's organizer, presents CDays as a must-attend event on the global cannabis calendar, fostering innovation and knowledge exchange.

With 14 "Cannabis Talks" scheduled, attendees will have the opportunity to listen to some of the most influential names in the sector, including Oscar Parés from ICEERS, Viola Brugnatelli from Cannabiscienza SA, the renowned Jorge Cervantes, and Javier Hasse, co-founder of El Planteo and head of content at Benzinga, among other notable speakers. These talks will address crucial topics such as social justice in emerging markets, medical cannabis and its intersection with science, and the potential of non-psychoactive cannabis.

Direct interaction between participants will be encouraged through three roundtables, focused on medical cannabis, regulated markets for adult use, and non-psychoactive cannabis. These discussions will be moderated by experts such as Iker Val, Guillermo Fernández and Martí Cànaves, and promise to delve into the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

In addition, the event not only focuses on the exchange of ideas but also on creating lasting relationships within the cannabis community. Moments like the Lunch&Link and the Late Networking session at Saluka restaurant are designed to allow participants to establish valuable connections in a relaxed and conducive environment.

Attendance at the conferences and roundtables is free, although space is limited, underscoring the importance of registering in advance. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, VIP and night tickets are available, with additional benefits.

Access to the VIP area with rights to coffee and lunch costs €25. This area will be available from 9 to 10 in the morning and from 13:30 to 15:30. The night entry, costing €30, includes access to the Saluka restaurant, located in the Las Arenas shopping center, in Plaza España in Barcelona. It also includes 3 drinks and a special menu with vegetarian options. Access will open at 18:00 and the event will close at 00:00. Tickets are available for purchase directly from the Cannabis Hub website: https://www.cannabis-hub.org/cdays-tickets

This meeting is not only a platform to discuss the present of the cannabis industry but also to design its future. Cannabis-Hub.org, the brain behind CDays, positions itself as a leader in promoting innovation and knowledge in this rapidly evolving sector. Through events like CDays, Barcelona reaffirms itself as a crucial meeting point for cannabis professionals from around the world.

CDays 2024 Programming

Medical Cannabis: Science and Evidence

Viola Brugnatelli (Cannabiscientia SA)

The Evolution of Cannabis Regulation in Colombia

Congressman Alejandro Ocampo Giraldo (Congressman of the Republic of Colombia)

Cannabis: Between UN Treaties and Reality

Araceli Manjón-Cabeza Olmeda

Cannabis Cultivation: Innovations and Best Practices

Jorge Cervantes (MarijuanaGrowing)

Advancements in Spanish Cannabis Research

María Pérez Rey y Montse Gómez

Adult Use in Spain: A New Opportunity for Regulation

Bernardo Soriano (S&F Abogados)

The Role of Women in the Cannabis Industry

Heidi Whitman (KannaSwiss)

Cannabis Entrepreneurship: Challenges and Opportunities

Steve DeAngelo (Harborside Inc.)

The Art of Headhunting: Connecting Talent with Cannabis Industry Leaders

Nikita Cretu (Lumino)

The Importance Of Organic Cannabis

Kyle Kushman (Blimburn Seeds)

Psilocybes: Therapeutic Potential of Magic Mushrooms

Santiago Ongay (Full Canopy)

Social Justice in Emerging Global Cannabis Markets

Òscar Parés (ICEERS – CANNABMED)

Crafting a Responsible Cannabis Culture

Nuria Calzada (Kykeon Analytics)

Seeds of Opportunity: Hemp’s Promising Horizons

Morris Beegle (NOCO HEMP EXPO)

From Grassroots to Rescheduling: Decoding US Cannabis Regulation

Kim Stuck (Allay Consulting)

Mastering Cannabis Volatility: Profits Strategy

Javier Hasse (El Planteo / Benzinga)

Roundtables

Medical Cannabis

Carola Pérez (Dosemociones) – Rob Smallman (Curaleaf) – Pablo Sancho Martínez (Medical Plants)

Moderator: Iker Val (Sovereign Fields)

Regulated Markets for Adult Use

Timo Bongartz (Cannavigia) – Kitty Chopaka (Chopaka) – Kyle Kushman (Blimburn Seeds)

Moderator: Guillermo Fernández (S&F Abogados)

Non-Psychoactive

Isidre Carballido Enrich (Cannactiva) – Trenton Birch (Cheeba Africa) – Giacomo Bulleri (Studio Legale Bulleri)

Moderator: Gabriela Sierra (Millor Dret Advocats)

