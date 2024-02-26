U.S. Cannabis Council Teams Up With Curaleaf On National Donation Drive For Legalization

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. Cannabis Council (USCC), in collaboration with Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURLF, has embarked on a campaign to bolster cannabis legalization efforts across the U.S. Nearly 140 Curaleaf dispensaries are now accepting donations

A Grassroots Effort For Legal Change

Curaleaf’s campaign asks customers to round up their purchase totals to the nearest dollar to donate directly toward the USCC‘s push to make cannabis legalization a pivotal issue in upcoming elections. This approach not only simplifies the donation process but also signifies a collective move toward engaging the public in legislative advocacy at the point of sale.

"Customers at regulated stores feel strongly that cannabis should be federally legal," said David Culver, USCC’s senior vice president, according to MarketWatch.

Expanding The Coalition

The initiative, currently active in Curaleaf locations in states including Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Maryland, and Arizona, will expand soon. With plans to include dispensaries operated by MariMed Inc. MRMD, Standard Wellness and additional retailers, the effort underscores a broadening industry support for the cause. The campaign, ending in February at Curaleaf locations, hints at further activities aimed at legalization advocacy throughout the year.

Direct Support For Legislative Advocacy

Funds raised through this campaign are directed for the USCC, a 501(c)4 organization with the capacity to allocate up to half of its budget toward supporting or opposing political candidates. This strategic financial backing is aimed at propelling cannabis reform efforts in Congress and establishing it as a major issue in electoral politics. The initiative follows a successful beta test in New Jersey, setting the stage for a nationwide rollout.

Beyond Donation: Legalize America’s Role

This initiative aligns with the USCC’s broader strategy, evidenced by the launch of Legalize America, a super PAC dedicated to supporting cannabis reform through traditional political avenues such as endorsements and targeted campaigns.

This multifaceted approach illustrates the cannabis industry’s commitment to leveraging political advocacy in pursuit of federal legalization, demonstrating a significant shift in how cannabis reform is pursued at the legislative level.

