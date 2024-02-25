Medical Marijuana Testing: Mississippi Revokes License Of Lab That Covered 70% Of State's Supply, Raising Patient Access Concerns

Loading... Loading...

Mississippi’s Department of Health (MSDH) revoked the license of Rapid Analytics, a medical cannabis testing lab, citing “significant deviations from regulations” following a two-month investigation.

The closure, which has rocked the state's medical marijuana industry, comes after a December incident where another lab detected toxins in samples that Rapid Analytics had cleared, prompting a hold on all products tested by the lab. Rapid Analytics had been testing fully 70% of Mississippi's medical marijuana products.

There are over 32,000 patients and 190 caregivers in Mississippi, where medical marijuana sales launched in January 2023 and have since brought in over $37 million for the state. The loss of Rapid Analytics now leaves only two operational labs: Steep Hill Mississippi and the recently opened Alchemy Analytics.

What Happened: Concerns arose in early January when Steep Hill’s analysis of a cannabis sample differed from Rapid Analytics’, prompting an anonymous tip and further investigation. After suspending Rapid Analytics in December, MSDH launched a full investigation, the details of which will be released after the 20-day appeal period. Mamie Henry, owner of Rapid Analytics, LLC, says the company will appeal the decision.

Cannabis Consultant Responds

Hardy Case, a cannabis cultivation consultant for 74 Suns in Mississippi, said he's concerned about the testing backlog and urges faster approvals for new labs.

"Since the initial suspension in December, it's taken tests about twice to three times as long as it took before the initial suspension. And that time frame has carried over to today still," he told the Mississippi Free Press on Thursday.

Case said the state should spend some money to attract new testing labs or even send products out of state for testing to speed up approvals.

"We now have thousands of Mississippians working, paying their bills, depending on the cannabis industry," Case said. "New businesses are coming up daily."

Industry Responds

There’s concern among workers in the cannabis industry that these widespread lab closures will spark fear among patients.

"I'm just really hoping that it doesn't scare off anybody that's looking to get their card thinking that you know, there was ever any pesticides or anything in the product," said Christian Gallagher, manager of Cream Cannabis Company. "I want people to understand that Mississippi products are good and safe and that we're all working towards the same goal here."

Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in February 2022.

Photo: Unsplash