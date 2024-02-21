Financial Relief For Cannabis As Green Check Adds Major Partners

Loading... Loading...

Cannabis-focused fintech connector and technology and insights provider Green Check announced on Wednesday that Advocharge, Flex Payment Solutions, BitX and Distru have joined Green Check Connect, a cannabis business marketplace launched in January 2023.

Green Check Connect allows all cannabis-related businesses to access financial and business products to grow their operations. The new marketplace launched in early 2023. The idea behind it was to help cannabis companies with one of their biggest struggles – financial, as it connects them with providers that are offering exactly what they need, be it banking, insurance, lending, payroll, human resources and cash logistics.

The Florida-based company said on Wednesday the addition of these new partners to Green Check Connect expands access to products and services, including payments, lending and business management software for over 8,800 cannabis operators currently using the company's industry-leading platform.

The move will allow Green Check to focus on ancillary cannabis business services as well, providing new credit card solutions for ancillary businesses allowing for speedy money movement and enhancing industry commerce.

Kevin Hart, CEO and founder of Green Check, explained why the new partnership is important for the cannabis industry.

"Access to verified, reliable business and financial services is essential to supporting the longevity and growth of the entire cannabis industry ecosystem," said Hart. "With every new connection and relationship we facilitate between providers and businesses on the marketplace, we advance on our commitment toward fostering a more inclusive financial system and thriving economy."

