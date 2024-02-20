What's Going On With Aurora Cannabis Stock Tuesday?

Loading... Loading...

Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB shares are in the spotlight Tuesday. The company’s previously announced share consolidation is set to go into effect at the market open.

What To Know: Aurora Cannabis announced the completion of its consolidation of common shares on a 10 to 1 basis. The common shares will begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the opening of trading on Tuesday.

Aurora Cannabis also announced that it appointed former Bristol Myers-Squibb executive Simona King to CFO, effective Feb. 21. Aurora’s current CFO Glen Ibbott will be stepping down from his role effective Tuesday to pursue new opportunities. Ibbott will remain in an advisory role for a few months to help ensure a smooth transition.

“As our company continues to evolve, we are thrilled to welcome Simona King to Aurora … Her deep operational and financial knowledge, combined with her extensive experience across many corporate functions and deep commitment to developing talent, make her uniquely positioned to help lead Aurora into its next phase of growth” said Miguel Martin, CEO of Aurora Cannabis.

How To Buy ACB Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Aurora Cannabis – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, like Berkshire Hathaway, or Amazon.com, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Read Next: Aurora Cannabis (ACB): Canaccord Genuity Analysts Say Now’s The Time To Buy. Find Out Why

Photo: Dad Grass from Pexels.