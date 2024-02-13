GOP Efforts To Restrict Ohio's Voter-Approved Marijuana Legalization Seem To Be At An Impasse

Loading... Loading...

Ohio’s newly legalized recreational marijuana remains in limbo as lawmakers struggle to finalize changes to the legislation that was approved by voters in November 2023.

"It's a complex issue," House Speaker Jason Stephens (R) told reporters recently.

What's The Hold-Up?

Tom Haren, spokesman for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, has been saying all along that changes to Issue 2 are not necessary.

"Issue 2 puts in place a full regulatory framework. We don't need the legislature to do anything," Haren told the Ohio Capital Journal.

Nevertheless, in record time following the November legalization vote, Gov. Mike DeWine and Senate president Matt Huffman took to the airwaves to announce that they'd introduced a new bill that would tweak Issue 2 and essentially set the stage for what has now resulted in the long delay.

GOP Bill: Reduce Home Grow, Increase Taxes

The bill, SB 86, would restrict the number of home-grown cannabis plants to six per household whereas Issue 2 foresaw 12 plants per household. It would also raise the cannabis tax rate to 15% – an increase from Issue 2's original 10%.

So, Where Are We Exactly?

The GOP-led Senate bill has not yet been taken up by the House, where Republican Speaker Stephens seems to be in no rush. It is worth noting that Stephens said early on that the voter-approved bill should stand as is.

"We can't let the urgent get in the way of the important," he said at the time.

Gov. DeWine, of course, is pushing the House to pass the Senate bill, arguing it will curb the illicit market.

What Do The Dems Say?

House Democrats like Minority Leader Allison Russo, say not so fast, citing concerns about undermining the voters’ will and calling for a more cautious approach.

"I think there's a lot of agreement on some things and then still many discussions that need to be had about other aspects," Russo said.

With the next House session scheduled for April 10, even if a bill passes then, dispensaries won't be operational until July.

Tolerating The Delays

"It's been unfortunate to see some members of the General Assembly so quickly try to subvert the will of the voters through House Bill 86, for instance," Haren told the outlet. "But I'm encouraged the House is obviously taking a much more deliberate approach."

Photo courtesy of Maureen Meehan