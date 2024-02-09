Pssst! The Spritz By House Of Puff Lands In NYC: Introducing A New Weed Consumption Oral Spray

Loading... Loading...

House of Puff, a New York cannabis lifestyle, announced the introduction of The Spritz, its first THC-infused product.

This launch marks a pivotal expansion for the brand into the consumable segment of the adult-use cannabis market, offering a novel and discreet alternative to traditional cannabis consumption methods like smoking and edibles.

Sophisticated Design Meets Functional Innovation

The Spritz, developed in collaboration with Lunulata, is an oral spray that epitomizes discretion and style, seamlessly fitting into everyday life akin to a piece of lip gloss.

Designed to cater to varying consumer needs, it comes in two distinct formulations: "Social" for enhancing sociability, and "Serenity" for relaxation.

The Spritz is notable for its controlled dosing, with each spray delivering a precise 1mg dose of THC, and its hygienic, shareable format that eliminates the need for mouth contact.

Its water-soluble nature allows for a customizable consumption experience, either directly or infused into beverages.

Enhanced Accessibility And Consumer Choice

Priced at $32 for a bottle containing approximately 60 doses, The Spritz is an accessible option for both newcomers and seasoned cannabis enthusiasts.

The "Social" spray, with a peppermint flavor and a 2:1 THC to CBD ratio, caters to those looking to elevate their social interactions, while the "Serenity" version offers a tropical flavor and a balanced THC to CBD to CBN ratio for those seeking a tranquil experience.

Photos: All Photos Courtesy of House of Puff.