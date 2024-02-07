NFL Champ, Heisman Winner Ricky Williams Heads To Las Vegas For Super Bowl Cannabis Meet-And-Greet

Loading... Loading...

Ricky Williams, considered one of the greatest running backs of all time, was once deemed a “troubled athlete” for his marijuana use.

He’s now a leading advocate for cannabis legalization and entrepreneurship. His journey reflects the dramatic shift in attitudes towards marijuana, both within the NFL and across the country.

What Happened: Williams was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He played for the Saints, the Miami Dolphins and the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts during his 11-year professional career. During this time, Williams rushed for more than 10,000 yards and 60 touchdowns.

But his use of marijuana led to multiple suspensions, including having missed two full seasons. Facing a strict anti-drug policy, Williams was forced to retire early.

“Every year, it becomes easier and easier where there’s more and more support,” Williams told Fox News Digital. “I just feel fortunate to be a part of this movement.”

“It’s been a fascinating topic to see something change dynamically,” Williams says. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by advocates who challenged the stigma and paved the way for change.

Williams reflected on his life with introspection. “I had no idea why I was doing what I was doing,” he said, attributing his cannabis consumption to the pressure of fame and expectations. “It was kind of like my own conscious sabotaging the experience for me to wake up and find my own path.”

Far from harboring regrets, Williams seemed to embrace his experiences. “It’s hard for me to have regrets, because I’m so happy with the current product, and the current product wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for those past experiences."

Today, in a vastly different landscape with recreational marijuana legal in half of the U.S., Williams created his own cannabis brand “Highsman,” named for the Heisman Trophy he won in 1998.

What’s Next: Williams is now bringing his message to the Super Bowl LVIII. He will be in Las Vegas over Super Bowl weekend for two meet and greets with fans — one at Cookies Flamingo and the other at Planet 13 PLNHF, the world's largest cannabis dispensary superstore where on Saturday he'll launch a new cannabis brand, Highsman Sticky Ricky.

Williams’ life from a suspended athlete to a cannabis entrepreneur showcases the changing landscape of marijuana in the NFL and beyond. His story, which he shared at a Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, is a testament to the power of advocacy, personal growth and the growing acceptance of a once-prohibited substance.

Photo: Photo from press release