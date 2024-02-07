Psychedelics Reform Picks Up Steam With No Signs Of Slowing: Here's What's New In CA, HI, RI, AK & IN

Loading... Loading...

Psychedelic Therapy Centers Could Be Coming To California Soon

A new bipartisan legislative push in California seeks to legalize psychedelic service centers that would provide those 21 and older with access to psilocybin, MDMA, mescaline and DMT. Trained facilitators would be present within these centers, ensuring a safe and controlled environment for users, reported Marijuana Moment.

The "Regulated Therapeutic Access to Psychedelics Act" from Sen. Scott Wiener (D) and assemblymember Marie Waldron (R) was filed on Tuesday. It addresses concerns raised by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who vetoed a measure in October, that sought to decriminalize the possession and personal use of certain hallucinogens, including psychedelic mushrooms.

The new bill would not remove criminal penalties for possession of psychedelics outside a setting that includes therapeutic access to it.

Hawaii House Advances Psychedelic Therapy Reform

A new measure seeking similar policy reform advanced through two House committees on Tuesday. The bill from Rep. Della Au Belatti (D) would enable eligible patients to possess and use psychedelics under the guidance and supervision of a trained facilitator.

HB 2630 was approved by the members of the House Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs Committee and Health & Homelessness Committee, with amendments, reported Marijuana Moment.

Rhode Island Considers Home Cultivation And Sharing Psilocybin Mushrooms

In the meantime, Rhode Island's House Judiciary Committee reviewed a measure last week that would legalize psilocybin mushrooms.

The measure, from Rep. Brandon Potter (D), would temporarily eliminate penalties for possession, home cultivation and sharing of an ounce of psilocybin until mid-2026, reported Marijuana Moment.

However, the policy reform does not include the legalization of psychedelic sales before federal reform is enacted.

Under the bill, psilocybin has to be "securely cultivated within a person's residence for personal use" or possessed by "one person or shared by one person to another."

Loading... Loading...

Movement To Legalize Psychedelics Picks Up Steam In Alaska

Legislation that would create a task force to come up with a plan on how to legalize and regulate the therapeutic use of psychedelics statewide was reviewed in a Senate Labor and Commerce Committee hearing on Monday.

Committee members heard testimony on the bill whose versions were recently introduced in both chambers of the state legislature by Rep. Jennie Armstrong (D) and Sen. Forrest Dunbar (D).

The bill would create the Alaska Mental Health and Psychedelic Medicine Task Force under the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development, reported Marijuana Moment.

Indiana Senate Greenlights Funding For Psilocybin Studies

State Senators gave the green light to a measure from Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R), that aims to allocate funds for clinical trials investigating the effects of psilocybin in a 47-1 vote. The bill is now headed to the House for consideration.

Sen. Greg Taylor (D), introduced an amendment to Senate Bill 139, which aimed at integrating provisions for a medical cannabis program in the state. However, the senator chose not to compel a vote on the amendment, reported Marijuana Moment.

Related News

Benzinga Cannabis Conferences are coming to Los Angeles. Join the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight: California, and unlock the future of cannabis at the premier networking event in Culver City on February 22. Connect with top industry leaders, gain insider insights into the investment landscape and shape the evolving markets in California and beyond. Don't miss this chance to be at the forefront of the cannabis industry's growth and innovation! Join now.