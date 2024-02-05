Killer Mike's Three Grammy Awards, Arrest And Suggestion To Bill Maher: Give Weed Industry To Blacks As Reparations

Loading... Loading...

Rapper Killer Mike was released from police custody after being detained by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) following his three wins at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday. New details are emerging about why he was arrested.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, was seen handcuffed and escorted by police in videos posted to social media by The Hollywood Reporter just after the Grammy Awards kick-off.

Killer Mike won a Grammy for best rap song, best rap performance for “Scientists & Engineers” and best rap album for “Michael.”

The LAPD said on social media the rapper was taken into custody because of a "physical altercation." LAPD did not provide details on when the incident happened or what the circumstances were but that Killer Mike was arrested and booked for "misdemeanor battery" at the site of the awards show.

Bill Maher's Real Time: Blacks Should Control Cannabis Industry: The Friday before the Grammy Awards, Killer Mike appeared on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher where he suggested that Black people could be given control over the U.S. cannabis industry as a way to redress racial harm.

In the discussion about reparations Maher said, “With Native Americans, we gave them the casino industry. What about, you know, supermarkets?”

“Could Black people have the marijuana industry?” replied Killer Mike. “Give us marijuana. Multibillion-dollar industry. It’s still fresh, it’s still growing.”

Here’s Killer Mike along with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) and Jessica Tarlov of Fox News’ “The Five.”

