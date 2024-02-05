CBD-Focused Avicanna Taps Into European Market Via Exclusive Pharma Supply Deal

Loading... Loading...

Avicanna Inc. AVCN AVCNF 0NN announced on Monday that it had reached an exclusive supply agreement for its two proprietary topical products with a multinational pharmaceutical company.

Avicanna did not the name of the company it was partnering with but said it manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals across four continents and has an established commercial infrastructure in Europe that will be utilized for the initial launch of Avicanna's products.

Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna, praised the move.

"We look forward to expanding our proprietary topical products into the European region and to be doing so through the utilization of our own international infrastructure for manufacturing," Azadian said. "We are confident that through this strategic relationship and the Pharma's established commercial infrastructure, we can facilitate the expansion of our proprietary products into several international markets."

The deal is expected to make Avicanna's products available in “six European countries in 2024 with expectations of expanding throughout the region shortly after," according to a company press release.

The products will be manufactured using Avicanna's Colombian operations, utilizing the company's source of cannabinoids from a majority-owned subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S.

The exclusive supply agreement is for the company's proprietary topical products that have been commercialized in the Canadian market under the RHO Phyto brand, including:

The Ultra-CBD cream – a 3% CBD localized cream developed to target dermatology conditions.

– a 3% CBD localized cream developed to target dermatology conditions. The CBG Transdermal Gel – a 2% CBD and 0.5% CBG gel developed to target local inflammatory and pain conditions.

The products are expected to reach shelves in Europe during the first half of 2024.

AVCNF Price Action

Avicanna's shares traded 4.3639% lower at $0.2437 per share after the market close on Friday.

