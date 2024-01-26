People Are One Step Closer To Buying Legal Weed In Virginia: Which Stock Is Leading In This New Retail Market?

Loading... Loading...

Virginia's journey toward establishing a regulated cannabis market has taken a significant turn. The Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Subcommittee on Cannabis approved a Senate Bill that aims to create a regulated marketplace for cannabis.

Why This Matters?: Competition And Economic Outlook

The establishment of a legal cannabis market in Virginia is seen as a response to the growing illicit market, which escalated from $1.8 billion to $2.4 billion by 2023. The Virginia market is expected to have limited competition initially, similar to Minnesota's.

While 300+ retail licenses are planned, fully implementing this number may exceed two years, further solidifying the early advantage for existing players.

This phase of limited competition is anticipated to yield significant economic benefits for these early entrants.

Debate Over Fair Market Access

Following a prolonged debate, the Senate Subcommittee on Cannabis approved Senate Bill 448, sponsored by Senator Aaron Rouse.

This bill, merged with SB 423 by Senator Adam Ebbin, aims to create an equitable and regulated marketplace for cannabis. Local media reported the decision marks a shift from earlier proposals favoring medical marijuana companies with a head start in sales.

The core issue at hand was whether medical marijuana operators should be given preferential treatment. Ebbin's original proposal offered these companies a six-month advance in sales, starting July 1, 2024, with a mandate to incubate smaller businesses.

However, Rouse's legislation promotes a level playing field for all participants, including provisions for outdoor cultivation. This move aligns with the sentiments of committee members like Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg, who advocated for equal opportunity in the burgeoning market.

Early Advantage For Medical Companies

Zuanic & Associates senior analyst Pablo Zuanic highlighted a significant early advantage for existing medical cannabis companies such as The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. CBST, Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF and Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSHF.

Social Equity Concerns

Both bills in Virginia's cannabis legislation prioritize social equity, with varying approaches. Senator Rouse's bill stands out for its equitable strategy, ensuring equal treatment and attention to communities impacted by past drug policies.

A proposed 6% state and local excise tax on cannabis in Virginia is designed to fund social equity initiatives. The proposed bills also allow local referendums to gauge community support for cannabis retailers.

Future Prospects

The full Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee is set to review Rouse’s bill, marking the next step in Virginia's path toward legalizing a safe and equitable cannabis market.

Regulatory Timeline And Key Dates

July 1, 2024: Start of recreational sales by medical incumbents.

November 1, 2024: Final regulations set by the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority.

January 1, 2025: Operations begin for 60 micro licensees, alongside other critical deadlines.

July 1, 2025: Start of operations for all other licensees.

This structured timeline is crucial for stakeholders to understand the market's evolution and prepare accordingly.

First Of Its Kind In Virginia

Roanoke College has announced the creation of a unique Cannabis Studies Program, offering a Bachelor of Science in cannabis science or social justice and policy. This groundbreaking program, the first of its kind in Virginia and a rarity on the East Coast, aims to position graduates for success in a booming industry expected to reach $40 billion this year.

Set to begin in the fall of 2024, the program will focus on the scientific, public policy and business aspects of cannabis, addressing key issues like drug education and community engagement while adhering to legal standards by studying only non-psychoactive hemp varieties.

