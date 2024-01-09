From Comedy To Cannabis: Eugene Levy's Positive Nod To Weed Legalization In Canada

Loading... Loading...

Eugene Levy, renowned for his comedic genius and as the co-creator of the beloved series "Schitt's Creek," has also made a mark as a supportive voice for cannabis legalization.

Known for his standout roles and unique brand of humor, Levy's career spans decades in the entertainment industry. He is an alumnus of the Second City, Toronto, and the sketch comedy series Second City Television (SCTV), celebrated for his portrayal of eccentric and nerdy characters.

His diverse body of work includes critically acclaimed films like "A Mighty Wind" and crowd-pleasers such as "American Pie," demonstrating his versatility and enduring appeal.

Advocating For Legalization

While Levy has not personally admitted to using cannabis, his stance on its legalization is progressive. His support came to light when he publicly applauded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's approach to cannabis policy.

Speaking to HuffPost Live, Levy remarked, "I think it's a great thing for a country".​​ This statement reflects his approval of the policy shift towards decriminalization and acceptance of marijuana, positioning him with other public figures advocating for legal change.

Philanthropy And Personal Life

Levy's contributions extend beyond the screen, with a strong commitment to advocacy and charity. A fervent advocate for autism awareness and treatment, he is actively involved in philanthropic activities.

His endorsement of progressive causes, including cannabis legalization, adds an intriguing layer to his persona, showcasing his engagement with contemporary societal issues​.

Eugene Levy's perspective on cannabis legalization underlines his alignment with modern societal trends and his support for policy changes resonating with many. His influential stance bridges the gap between his comedic legacy and a growing dialogue on the place of cannabis in today's society.

Photo: Eugene Levy - Catherine O'Hara by Yaffa Phillips on Flickr CC.