Urging Recreational Marijuana Could Poison The Well For Medical Program, Resulting In Loss Of GOP Support

Wisconsin lawmakers have started a discussion around medical marijuana legalization, but another plan from Governor Tony Evers (D) may hinder the progress around it.

According to state assembly speaker Robin Vos (R), Evers' plan to present a state budget that legalizes cannabis for recreational purposes could lead to Republicans denying their support for medical marijuana, reported Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Last week, Wisconsin Senate Majority leader Devin LeMahieu told the outlet he believes legislation to legalize medical marijuana (MMJ) in the state could pass the next legislative session if the proper rules are in place.

"Our caucus is getting pretty close on medical marijuana. A lot of our members, who are maybe at a point where they can vote for it now, they just want to make sure it's regulated well," said LeMahieu, who until recently had opposed the idea. "We don't want people going in because their back hurts and getting medical marijuana. It needs to be cancer pain, you know — prescribed."

This was the first time a leader of the Senate Republicans has shown support for the idea.

Similar to LaMahieu, Vos is behind medical cannabis only if it is aimed at helping people with serious chronic conditions.

Poisoning The Well

"I want to make sure that, at least from my perspective, we are crystal clear this is not about a pathway toward recreational (marijuana), it's not about creating a new industry with all kinds of new revenue for the state," Vos told the Journal Sentinel. "It's about making sure that people who suffer with a chronic disease get relief in a way that helps their quality of life be better."

However, Vos further emphasized that Evers’ plan to introduce the legalization of recreational cannabis in his 2023-24 state budget could lead to losing Republicans’ backing on MMJ.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that it is helping the people who have a chronic disease, not creating a pathway or a gateway to recreational marijuana somewhere in the future. I think — I know our caucus would not support that. I don't think it'd be good for the state," Vos said.

Pushing too hard for recreational marijuana could “poison the well,” says Vos, by making things challenging for the medical program.

“So my hope is he backs off that and doesn't include it in the state budget. Maybe that'll be a sign that we can find a common consensus."

Wisconsinites Overwhelmingly Support Marijuana Reform

Evers recently confirmed he will soon begin negotiating and drafting legislation to legalize marijuana for adults. It is estimated the new industry could generate $166 million in revenue that Evers wants to use to help fund schools.

"Wisconsinites overwhelmingly support a path toward legalizing and regulating marijuana like we do alcohol while ensuring folks can access the life-saving medication they need. As Gov. Evers indicated on Tuesday, he's looking forward to working together with legislators on both sides of the aisle this session to find common ground on this important issue," Evers' spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R) said she plans to re-introduce legislation to create a marijuana program at would make cannabis only in the form of a liquid, oil, pill, topical cream, or tincture.

According to a poll released in March by the Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee 61% of the respondents favored the legalization of cannabis. The survey found majority support among Republicans, with 51%, and independents (60%) and Democrats (75%). The survey represents “the first time we’ve seen a Republican majority in favor,” said Charles Franklin, director of the poll.

Photo: Benzinga Edit with images from Kindel Media and 12019 by Pixabay