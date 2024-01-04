Do You Grind Your Teeth Or Clench Your Jaw? Cannabis Might Help - A Dentist's Surprising Advice

Loading... Loading...

By Hernán Panessi via El Planteo

Day or night, jaws clench, heads spin, and symmetries distort. Bruxism, a disorder involving involuntary grinding, crunching, or clenching of teeth, can arise from stress or biological, physical, social, and psychological reasons.

And the worst part: most people suffer from it without even realizing it.

"Bruxism brings a bunch of problems at the head and neck level, spinal injuries, besides damaging the teeth... the whole enchilada," says Óscar Troncoso, a dentist specialized in bruxism and pain, who applies cannabis therapies when the patient and case require it.

So, can cannabis help in the treatment of bruxism?

"It's a meticulous job that's done so that the patient understands it's not just about coming in, getting an impression, making a rest plate, taking the cannabis oil, and leaving. No, it's a total change that the patient must make in their life," the dentist elaborates.

A Comprehensive Treatment

Cannabis therapy to accompany bruxism treatments is given to provide patients with tools for a "healthy life."

"A lot of people think this is just smoking weed, but it's not," Troncoso clarifies.

The dentist proposes a comprehensive treatment: rest plates, freeing the mouth from cavities, periodontal diseases, obstructing pieces affecting proper hygiene, and more. "All this is the first step to something much bigger. So, we need highly committed patients."

Thus, a multidisciplinary treatment with nutritionists and clinical doctors is initiated. Activities facilitating the patient’s relaxation – meditation, yoga, physical activity – are suggested, as "your body will thank you," the professional says.

"Otherwise, at night, the only way to release tensions will be through bruxism, biting, and that has consequences."

Ideal Cannabis Dosing For Bruxism

Regarding the correct administration of cannabis, it’s worth clarifying: there's no such thing. Administration, like any medication, is done according to the patient, their pathologies, other medicines they take, their experiences with cannabis, and more.

In general, treatment starts with a low amount of drops that the patient administers patiently. “The ideal administration depends on each patient," the dentist insists, leaving no room for doubt.

What does the dose depend on? "The patient's experience with cannabis, their lifestyle, their prejudices. I don't put everything in the hands of cannabis. I try to create an environment conducive to cannabis doing its effect. We can’t expect it to perform magic."

Loading... Loading...

The Benefits Of Cannabis Treatments

Regarding improvements, Troncoso assures there are "a lot." He first points out rest, then pain relief because "it’s normalized, forgotten."

And he continues: "The patient stops having migraines, gastrointestinal problems, inflammation in the head and neck muscles reduces, mood and stress are controlled, sleep and rest are regulated. That's what we aim for: for patients to feel better."

With all these advances, "the wear of the teeth stops, and then the patient can rest properly and take the bull by the horns."

Myths And Truths About Cannabis And Bruxism

Troncoso, a dental expert and a postgraduate in agro-industrial cannabis (among other specialized postgraduate degrees), recommends cannabis treatment only for specific cases, "when we can't control all the symptoms."

In his words: "Many patients come to me and say, 'Hey, I need to overcome this bruxism with cannabis oil because I've tried everything.' I try not to be so invasive with the patient."

Now, do treatments with cannabis oils reverse bruxism? "It's very difficult to reverse," he quickly clarifies, to avoid false expectations.

So, what does he recommend? "If someone is suffering from bruxism and doesn't know what to do, or if they're just interested and want to try, I would recommend they do it, try it. Know that they will have to make a lot of changes in their life, but – initially – they will struggle and, later, thank me."

And, before taking the credit, he concludes: "Mind you, they won't be thanking me, but the plant. I would specifically tell them not to let a taboo prevent them from treating what they suffer so much from."

More content from El Planteo: