Arrests Made In Alleged Forgery Of Florida Marijuana Petitions, Off-The-Clock Weed Use In California And More Cannabis Updates

Loading... Loading...

Paid Canvassers Caught Illegally Collecting Signatures For Florida Marijuana Initiative

Two paid canvassers have been arrested by Florida officials for allegedly falsifying signatures on petitions to include a marijuana legalization measure on the state’s 2024 ballot, reported Marijuana Moment.

According to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement's recent (FDLE) press release, the circulators submitted multiple petitions for marijuana and gambling initiatives, though the exact number of impacted signatures was not specified.

"To fraudulently misappropriate this process for personal gain is not only illegal but also violates the trust of law-abiding Floridians across the state," Cord Byrd, Florida Secretary of State said. "Florida Law lays out a detailed process by which issues can be submitted to Florida's voters for consideration before they are added to Florida's Constitution."

Millions of Floridians would like to see a recreational marijuana legalization initiative appear on the ballot for the 2024 general election. At the same time, many are opposing the measure. Their stance is embodied in the state's Attorney General Ashley Moody, who has been against it since the beginning.

In June, the game-changing initiative from Smart & Safe Florida, with substantial backing from Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp., collected more than enough signatures to get the legalization initiative on the November ballot.

Cannabis Efforts In Minnesota On Verge Of 2024

Minnesota legalized recreational marijuana in May when Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed an expansive cannabis legalization bill into law, ushering in a new era for the state. The state cannabis regulators have been working on addressing every aspect of the new industry.

Most recently, the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has opened a public third survey, covering:

retail business operations;

retail sanitary standards (facilities and handling); and

expedited complaint process for local governments.

The cannabis regulator has already sought input on issues such as cultivation, processing, manufacturing, pesticides, fertilizers and environmental controls, writes Marijuana Moment.

In the meantime, Gov. Walz (D) failed to name the first executive director of the new Office of Cannabis Management earlier this year.

In September, he named Erin DuPree to the role, saying that she "is a proven and effective leader, who will be successful in standing up Minnesota's new adult-use cannabis market and helping Minnesotans succeed in the industry."

However, after allegations of selling illegal cannabis products through her company, DuPree resigned the next day.

Exclusive Workers’ Compensation Benefits For Alabama’s Medical Cannabis Industry Now Available

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Association is teaming up with the Healthcare Workers' Compensation Fund (HWCF) and Harmon Dennis Bradshaw.

The new collaboration allows qualified employers affiliated with the state cannabis regulator to join Alabama’s homogeneous healthcare self-insured fund.

"This partnership allows employees of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Industry access to excellent workers' compensation benefits as they perform their duties helping patients in need of care around the state," Margaret Nekic, president and CEO of Inspirien, manager of HWCF, said.

Loading... Loading...

Californians Using Weed During Weekend Can't Be Penalized By Employer On Monday

Starting in January 2024 California will implement a measure under which employees as well as applicants will be protected from being penalized by their employer for off-the-clock marijuana use, writes CBS News.

Assembly Bill 2188 from Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D) got the green light from Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) last year. It is an amendment to the state’s Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don't make that mistake again.

Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.

Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!

Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:

47.10% with $GTBIF

40.23% with $TCNNF

21.50% with $VFF

But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.

Don't miss out on the green rush!