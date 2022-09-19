California: Off-The-Clock Marijuana Use, Interstate Commerce & More Legalized With Gov Newsom's Signature

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill Sunday that sets up a framework for interstate commerce, which is critical for California cannabis farmers. He signed nine other marijuana-related pieces of legislation, SFGate.com reported Sunday night.

Under SB 1326 from Sen. Anna Caballero (D-Merced), California is allowed to enter into agreements with other states to allow cannabis transactions with entities outside state borders.

The series of reform bills advanced through the Legislature reaching the governor's desk near the end of the season. The move will expand the state's legal cannabis market and address the collateral consequences of cannabis prohibition.

"For too many Californians, the promise of cannabis legalization remains out of reach," Newsom said in a press release. "These measures build on the important strides our state has made toward this goal, but much work remains to build an equitable, safe and sustainable legal cannabis industry. I look forward to partnering with the Legislature and policymakers to fully realize cannabis legalization in communities across California."

Record Sealing & Off-The-Clock Marijuana Use

The two pieces of legislation enacted into law on Sunday that address the harms of cannabis prohibition include AB 1706 by Assemblywoman Mia Bonta and AB 2188 Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward).

Bonta's bill would enhance the judicial reform provisions of the state's marijuana law by directing courts to process record sealings and other forms of relief for people with eligible cannabis convictions on their records in a specified time period.

Quirk's measure offers employees as well as applicants protection from being penalized by their employer for off-the-clock marijuana use, making California the seventh state nationwide to opt for this move.

MMJ Delivery & CBD For Pets

Among measures that received the governor's approval was Sen. Scott Wiener's legislation, SB 1186, which prohibits localities from banning medical cannabis deliveries in their areas—a move that advocates say will both improve patient access and help fill voids throughout the state, in places where cannabis licenses have been authorized.

California Senate-passed AB 1885, authored by Assemblymember Ash Kalra, which also got the green light from Newsom, allows "veterinarians to recommend the use of cannabis on an animal patient for potential therapeutic effect or health supplementation purposes and requires the Veterinary Medical Board to adopt guidelines for veterinarians to follow in recommending the use of cannabis-derived products on an animal within the veterinarian-client-patient relationship," reads the Assembly Bill.

Here's a list of other bills that Newsom signed on Sunday:

AB 1646 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Cannabis packaging: beverages.

(R-Yorba Linda) – Cannabis packaging: beverages. AB 1894 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) – Integrated cannabis vaporizer: packaging, labeling, advertisement, and marketing.

(D-Arleta) – Integrated cannabis vaporizer: packaging, labeling, advertisement, and marketing. AB 2210 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Cannabis: state temporary event licenses: venues licensed by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control: unsold inventory.

(D-Hayward) – Cannabis: state temporary event licenses: venues licensed by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control: unsold inventory. AB 2568 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Cannabis: insurance providers.

(D-Rancho Cordova) – Cannabis: insurance providers. AB 2925 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – California Cannabis Tax Fund: spending reports.

What's Next

To protect the health and safety of California consumers, Newsom directed the California Department of Public Health to convene subject matter experts to examine current scientific research and policy mechanisms to deal with the growing emergence of high-potency cannabis and hemp products.

In addition, the Department of Cannabis Control is expected to prioritize the funding of research related to marijuana potency via its existing public university grants.

Photo: Courtesy of 12019, greenserenityca by Pixabay