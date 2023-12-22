Rich The Kid & Jim Jones To Launch Their Own Weed Strains

Loading... Loading...

High Tolerance, a luxury cannabis flower producer, has announced a collaboration with renowned rap artists Jim Jones and Rich The Kid, slated for release in early 2024. This partnership marks a significant merger between the music and cannabis industries, fostering a unique blend of artistic influence and high-quality product development.

Jim Jones, a key figure in the East Coast music scene, is collaborating with High Tolerance to create two exclusive strains, Knock Out and Capo Pop.

Rich The Kid's variety will be named Rich Off Pop. Both strains, cultivated in Los Angeles, promise to set new standards in cannabis quality.

High Tolerance CEO, Manny expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming collaborations. "We are excited to drop these collaborations in 2024. We work with each artist to bring out the strain that best represents who they are as a smoker," he said. The company has a history of successful collaborations, having worked with music and cannabis connoisseur Rick Ross on unique strains like Collins Ave and Bellaire Pop.

The company, founded in 2015, has consistently blended high lifestyle fashion with the music culture through its quality cannabis products. High Tolerance's strong roots span from the East Coast to Los Angeles, with deep ties in the music world, collaborating with artists such as Dave East, Juelz Santana, Lil Meech and Jadakiss among others.

Additionally, High Tolerance is expanding its product range in 2024, introducing High Tolerance Leafs and High Tolerance Cigars. These new offerings, including leaves made in the Dominican Republic, aim to cater to a diverse range of cannabis consumers' preferences.

High Tolerance's influence extends beyond cannabis products into streetwear fashion. The brand has a significant presence in style, offering an array of apparel such as sweatshirts, sweatpants, t-shirts and beanies. A special collection dedicated to the collaborations with Jim Jones and Rich The Kid will launch alongside the cannabis strains.

With the opening of its first dispensary in Los Angeles in 2023, High Tolerance has seen rapid growth in its consumer base. The company's commitment to quality and its strong cultural ties have made it a prominent figure in the cannabis market.

The collaboration between High Tolerance and these renowned artists underscores a growing trend of cross-industry partnerships, blending lifestyle, music and cannabis in a way that resonates with consumers on multiple levels. Anticipation for these unique strains and associated products is a testament to the evolving landscape of the cannabis industry and its intersection with popular culture.